Black Caps capitulate after Babar breaks Kohli record

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam

Shadab Khan sparked an almighty batting collapse after Babar Azam reached 1,000 Twenty20 runs in record time as Pakistan completed a 3-0 series whitewash over New Zealand with a 47-run victory in Dubai.

The Black Caps were going along nicely on 96-2 chasing 167 for a consolation victory, but folded to 119 all out after Shadab removed captain Kane Williamson for 60.

Shadab took 3-30 and debutant Waqas Maqsood finished off New Zealand with two wickets on his 31st birthday as the tourists lost eight wickets in just 4.4 overs.

Babar reached four figures in the shortest format in only his 26th innings, breaking Virat Kohli's record, and went on to top score with 79 from 58 balls, while the in-form Mohammad Hafeez made an unbeaten 53 to get Pakistan up to 166-3.

The top-ranked T20 side also pulled off a clean sweep of Australia last month, having whitewashed Scotland and West Indies earlier in the year.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson impressed on his return to the side, dismissing Fakhar Zaman when the opener slapped a short ball to Mark Chapman at cover, but a stand of 94 between Babar and Hafeez laid the platform for a late Pakistan onslaught.

Hafeez gave Ish Sodhi the treatment, disdainfully striking the spinner over the ropes twice in as many balls in the 11th over, and Babar hit Colin Munro down the ground for back-to-back sixes as they raised the tempo.

Babar was looking well set for a hundred before he was taken by Tim Southee after being deceived by a slower ball from Colin de Grandhomme, but Pakistan scored 54 from the last five overs as Hafeez cut loose and Shoaib Malik made a brisk 19.

New Zealand were 13-2 when Williamson arrived at the crease with Munro and De Grandhomme back in the pavilion.

Williamson took the role of chief aggressor, hitting two sixes and eight fours in a brilliant 38-ball knock with Glenn Phillips (26 from 24) offering support before the skipper picked out Babar trying to dispatch Shadab into the stands.

Spinner Shadab cleaned up Phillips two balls later and Imad Wasim (2-28) was on a hat-trick after seeing the back of Chapman and Tim Seifert, birthday boy Waqas mopping up the tail as a sorry New Zealand capitulated in a flash.