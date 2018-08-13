Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Black car Bolt's only demand on Aussie football foray

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
55   //    13 Aug 2018, 13:23 IST

Sydney, Aug 13 (AFP) Usain Bolt might be a superstar athlete but the fastest man ever won't be getting special treatment when he arrives in Australia in his bid to become a professional footballer.

Australia's Central Coast Mariners have agreed to help the eight-time Olympic champion achieve his long-held dream, letting him train with the club indefinitely in his pursuit of a playing contract.

He is due to arrive in Gosford, 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of Sydney, on his own this weekend and has made just one demand -- that his hire car is black.

"Colour of choice, apparently," Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp told the Sydney Daily Telegraph Monday. "So black it is." Asked if there had been other demands, he said: "No, there's only that one.

"We've had no requests for private bodyguards, personal masseurs, chauffeurs. Nothing about providing bottled water from France, either," he added.

And his hire car won't be top of the range either. Instead, he will make do with one of the Hyundais the club is provided with each year as part of a sponsorship deal.

Asked how Team Bolt would fit inside anything but a stretch limo, Mielekamp told the newspaper: "There isn't any entourage.

"It's only Bolt and his manager, and the latter is already here. So when Usain arrives at Sydney airport this weekend, he will be travelling alone.

"And when he drives, it will be in a Hyundai like everyone else at the club." Despite the Jamaican's no-frills approach, managing his presence will be a tougher proposition with extra security guards on hand for any public appearances and club training sessions moved to a larger venue to cater for demand.

"The one thing we've been really firm on is that Usain, while trialling for a contract, be treated the same as any player," said Mielekamp.

"Obviously, we understand the realities of having somebody of his profile. But (when it comes to football) there will be no advantages.

"And that's what Bolt wants -- this is about his football journey. He's coming here for the right reasons."

Bolt dominated sprinting since taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He went on to win a further six Olympic golds and pick up 11 world titles

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
6 times famous cricketers got involved in brawls outside...
RELATED STORY
5 players to do the treble on the Lord's Honours Board
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test-match victories at...
RELATED STORY
5 things New Zealand achieved under Mike Hesson
RELATED STORY
Five debatable selections under Virat Kohli in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined ODI XI featuring the active players
RELATED STORY
India's alternate ODI XI 
RELATED STORY
2 Indian bowlers who can get their names on the Honours...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Only T20I | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Yesterday
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us