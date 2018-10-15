×
Bolt fumes over drug test notice

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    15 Oct 2018, 14:28 IST

Sydney, Oct 15 (AFP) Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he's stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia.

The 100m world record-holder quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia's Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial.

"So guys I've retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this," Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice.

The demand for the out of competition test -- to collect urine and blood -- appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia.

"How am I going to get a drug test today? I'm not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously," said Bolt.

"So I asked the lady, 'Why am I getting drug tested when I haven't signed for a club yet?' and she said they told her I'm an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then."

Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.

Their legislation defines an athlete as a "person who competes in sport" if "the sport has an anti-doping policy".

The eight-time Olympic champion, who dominated sprinting after taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, is now bidding to become a professional footballer.

He made his case on Friday by scoring two goals for the Mariners in a pre-season friendly.

The superstar, a massive Manchester United fan, has been handed a chance to train with the A-League side for an indefinite period in order to pursue his dream

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
