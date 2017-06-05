Book review - Winning Like Virat: Think & Succeed Like Kohli

A unique take on Virat Kohli, this book dismantles the Indian captain for those who aspire to succeed like him in their respective spheres.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Movie, Game & Book Reviews 05 Jun 2017, 12:55 IST

Literature on cricketers of the present age is seeing a marked difference from those of the years gone by. Fans of the yesteryears could never have imagined the kind of interaction that takes place between a star and his followers these days, with the technological age opening gates like never before.



Virat Kohli, for instance, isn’t just a cricketer: he is a national icon, a role model to a generation of youngsters and a social media savvy celebrity with a Twitter reach that is more than the entire population of most Scandinavian countries.



Adjectives for Kohli have acquired a never ending state - yet, all of them have more to do with his cricketing prowess and his journey from an unsure chubby teenager in West Delhi to a super fit, ruthless World Cup winner.



Not much has been covered, at least in print, on Kohli’s evolution as a brand, from one of the the many youngsters in the Indian team to an all-reigning captain in all formats, a completely well-rounded personality who is a role model not just for budding cricketers, but to anyone who aspires to succeed in life.



His initial struggle, his undying perseverance to reach the top, and more importantly, the unwavering stay on the pinnacle: all are ingredients that make Kohli an athlete par excellence, and all are points carefully covered in Abhirup Bhattacharya’s ‘Winning Like Virat’.

While there is very less to be extracted out from the lives of cricketers, who have now acquired a larger than life persona with their social presence, the book squeezes out the best of stories from his fascinating career.



This is by no means a pure cricket book, and it never promises to be one. It lists out anecdotes from his life, instances from his game and merges them both with management lessons to create a self-help esque book that is perfect inspiration to for those who aspire to improve themselves.



For the writer, one of the many Indian fans who had to shift their focus from a retiring Sachin to a rocketing Kohli, cricket seems to have had a major influence on his life. He decides to use the sport, and it’s poster boy in particular, to make drab corporate ideas seem more enjoyable.



Management lessons in exclusivity can get extremely monotonous with their abstract concepts. However, when clubbed with the stories of one of the best batsman in world cricket, it makes for an interesting, offbeat read for those who follow the game.



The writer has done his research: right from the numbers in his first series to the times he crossed the line with his aggression, it seems as if the writer has a parallel in management lessons for every move Kohli has ever made.



Captaincy tactics, batting style, business ventures: the book covers all aspects of Kohli, garnishing it with management fundas to maximise the impact on the readers.



From dissecting his playing career and captaincy tactics using tables and graphs to giving careful insights into brand Kohli, Bhattacharya makes an earnest attempt to unravel the batsman piece by piece and lay it out for the reader to observe and imbibe.



That said, the book could have been streamlined a tad better: there are instances when the jump from one section to another isn’t smooth, and the chapters tend to get monotonous after a point. Also, the writer meanders a little when explaining terms like product life cycle, or talking about all of Kohli’s business ventures.



All in all, it manages to serve its purpose by simplifying Kohli’s life and making the reader believe that behind all the glitz and razzmatazz, there’s a typical youngster who managed to edge out the rest by ticking all the right boxes in life. The book divides Kohli’s existing career into four parts, and earmarks greater things for future Kohli (5.0). So do we.