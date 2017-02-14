Books and music behind Virat Kohli's evolution, says coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sharma heaped praise On Kohli's discipline and determination on the field.

What’s the story?

Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma opened up on his apprentice’s success over the years. He revealed that the reason for Kohli’s evolution as a cricketer over the years was due to him reading a lot of books, listening to music, and giving up on a few habits which held him back during the beginning of his career.

“Kohli doesn’t go out too often these days and the time he gets off the field, he likes to either workout in the gym or read books and listen to music. He has taken to books like a fish to water and is an avid reader. He likes reading autobiographies. I wouldn’t like to take any name in particular, but it is no just restricted to autobiographies of sportspersons. He also likes to read about people who have inspiring life stories. I think this habit has brought calmness into his approach and no doubt he has matured as a person,” said Sharma, in an interview with CricketNext.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since taking over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in the longer format of the game back in 2014, the Kohli-led Indian cricket team has been on a roll. They are currently on a 19 match unbeaten run, with Bangladesh being the latest victims in a one-off Test which took place in Hyderabad. Kohli’s performance with the bat too has been exceptional and he is arguably one of the best batsmen in today’s world.

The heart of the matter

Kohli came into the limelight when he led India to U-19 World Cup success back in 2008. Although he was not short on talent at the time, he was quite brash on the field, and his aggressive nature got the better of him at times. He was also known to be a “party animal” and was an extremely social person who was probably not as fit as he should have been.

However, if we look at him now, he is the epitome of discipline and determination. His coach went on to speak about how he has simmered down over the past few years, and how his social circle has become small and tightly knit. He also went on to say that it is extremely important for Kohli to continue to focus on his career.

What’s next?

Kohli will captain India in a four-match Test series against Australia which is set to begin on February 23rd in Pune after which he will return to Bangalore for two months in a bid to help Royal Challengers Bangalore achieve their first ever IPL trophy.

Sportskeeda’s take

Kohli’s evolution as a cricketer is quite evident in the way he represents himself on the field today and with the way he has captained India to immense Test success over the past couple of years. One of the fittest cricketers in world cricket today, Kohli has become a motivation for youngsters and fellow cricketers all around the world.

With fitness and discipline as his number one priority, there has been a significant change in the Indian cricket team for the good. We hope to see Kohli continue on with this regime of his and remain an inspiration for years to come.