Boult hat-trick leads Black Caps to comprehensive win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 08 Nov 2018, 02:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand celebrate Trent Boult's hat-trick

Trent Boult's hat-trick set New Zealand on their way to a 47-run defeat of Pakistan in their first one-day international in Abu Dhabi.

Black Caps bowler Boult lit up the contest with a six to end one innings - scoring an unbeaten eight off three balls - and a treble early in the next, becoming the third male Kiwi to achieve the feat in an ODI.

Pakistan looked in trouble from then on, with Shadab Khan's own fine show of bowling (4-38) unable to secure a more realistic target than 267 as the influential Ross Taylor hit 80.

And Sarfraz Ahmed's side were blown away by wickets in short bursts - the first of which belonged to man-of-the-match Boult (3-54) - and fell some way short, all out on 219.

New Zealand win by 47 runs!



In the end, Pakistan couldn't recover from the damage caused by Trent Boult's hat-trick in the third over of the innings.



Despite half-centuries from Sarfraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim, @BLACKCAPS win comfortably. #PAKvNZ LIVE https://t.co/cDzAKFceWN pic.twitter.com/Oc1M4duH6R — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2018

Despite the best efforts of Shaheen Afridi (4-46) and Shadab, New Zealand looked to be progressing steadily towards 300 thanks to a fourth-wicket stand of 130 between Taylor and Tom Latham (68).

Their effort had been interrupted midway through the innings, however, as Taylor appeared to take issue with Mohammad Hafeez's bowling action, prompting a lengthy back-and-forth with Pakistan captain Sarfraz.

But the Black Caps soon had bigger problems as Shadab came to the fore, having earlier taken care of opposing skipper Kane Williamson for 27.

A devastating 42nd over, which began with New Zealand on 208-3, saw Shadab trap Latham and Henry Nicholls lbw in consecutive balls, with Colin de Grandhomme removed two deliveries later.

After three wickets in four balls for no runs, Pakistan did not stop there. Taylor's innings was ended by Imad Wasim, the ball edged down into the stumps.

However, Ish Sodhi (24) and Tim Southee (20) combined for 42 to keep New Zealand ticking over before Afridi intervened, the innings ended at 266-9.

And Williamson's men quickly took control against the Pakistan top order, with Boult's sensational hat-trick - including the popular wicket of Hafeez - limiting the early scoring to 8-3.

HOW IS THAT!?

Trent Boult's ODI Hat-Trick was the fifth by a Kiwi and 3rd by a BLACKCAP. Can you name the other four players including the two @WHITE_FERNS #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/pBnGECGZuF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 7, 2018

The Black Caps' momentum was checked by remaining opener Imam-ul-Haq (34) and Shoaib Malik (30) and their partnership of 63, before Sarfraz showed similar grit to keep his side in with a chance.

Yet even the most optimistic Pakistan batsman must have known their target was beyond them, Imad's late 50 quickly followed by his departure to Southee.

That prompted another flurry of wickets as Lockie Ferguson (3-36) removed Hasan Ali (16) and Afridi in consecutive balls to end the innings in style 16 deliveries early.