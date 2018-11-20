Bowlers help Tamil Nadu dominate Andhra Pradesh

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 20 (PTI) A four-wicket haul by medium-pacer M Mohammed and two late strikes by spinner R Sai Kishore helped Tamil Nadu reduce Andhra to 198 for 8 at stumps on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group B match at the CSR Sarma College Ground here Tuesday.

Sent into bat by the visiting team, Andhra lost the openers early as Mohammed and comeback man T Natarajan struck in the fifth and sixth overs.

Jyothisaikrishna (58) and Ricky Bhui (22) strung together a partnership of 40 runs for the third wicket to revive Andhra.

However, Mohammed removed Bhui and captain B Sumanth (1) to peg back the home team.

Jyothisaikrishna and Girinath Reddy (69 batting) were involved in a half century partnership before Mohammed got the wicket of the former.

Natarajan sent back Shiv Charan Singh for the addition of one run to leave Andhra at 142 for 6.

Reddy then added 53 runs with Shoaib Mohammed Khan (26) to lend respectability to the score.

Lanky Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore castled Khan and K V Shashikanth (0) off successive deliveries to hand the advantage to Tamil Nadu. He will look to complete a hat trick when he comes on to bowl again tomorrow.

Brief scores: Andhra 198 for 8 in 79 overs (Girinath Reddy 69 batting, Jyothisaikrishna 58, M Mohammed 4 for 60) Vs Tamil Nadu.

At Indore: Punjab 253 for 4 in 74 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 123 batting, Gurkeerat Mann 66) Vs Madhya Pradesh. Toss: Punjab.

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 233 for 3 in 90 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 112 batting, Himalay Agarwal 66) Vs Delhi. Toss: Hyderabad