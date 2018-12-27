Brady reiterates he will play next season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 27 Dec 2018, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has reiterated that not only will he be back next year, but he plans to play beyond 2019.

Brady has been questioned multiple times this season if he intends to continue his career beyond this season and the veteran has not changed his mind.

"I absolutely believe I will. I know I've talked about it for a long time: I have goals to not only play next year, but beyond that," Brady told Jim Gray on Westwood One Sports radio.

"I'm going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I'm going to give it everything I have, like I always have.

"It will certainly be a challenge. I don't take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level."

Brady will be 42 at the start of next season, which will make him the oldest quarterback in the league and one of the oldest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

While he has seemed unstoppable in recent years, this season has proven to be a struggle for Brady.

His passing game has not been as consistent, as he has completed 65 per cent of his throws along with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In the Patriots' 2016 Super Bowl-winning season, he completed 67 per cent of his passes with 28 touchdowns, but only had two interceptions.

Advertisement

Despite the shakiness, the Patriots still clinched the AFC East title and are the second seed in the AFC playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season.

"Along with that has come a lot of other very cool opportunities, but in my heart and soul, I love playing the sport of football, and it's brought me so much joy in my life," Brady said.

"It tests you in so many ways. I've been dealing with it for a long time. There's anxiousness and nerves, and joy and happiness. There's disappointment and frustration. The emotions run the gamut. But if you can stay and build your mental toughness, it's just been incredibly rewarding. I'm a very, very lucky man."

The Patriots will close out the regular season by hosting the New York Jets.