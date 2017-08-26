Brathwaite and Hope hit hundreds in stunning Windies rally

West Indies dominated day two of the second Test at Headingley, thanks to hundreds from Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope.

by Omnisport News 26 Aug 2017, 23:24 IST

Shai Hope celebrates his century at Headingley

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope sensationally turned the tables on England with a fourth-wicket stand of 246 that gave West Indies control of the second Test at Headingley.

The Windies were comprehensively beaten in last week's first Test, losing 19 wickets on day three at Edgbaston as their batsmen struggled dismally.

However, it was a very different story in Leeds on Saturday as Brathwaite and Hope scored 134 and 147 not out respectively to help their side to 329-5 and a lead of 71

Having come together at 35-3 in the morning session, with James Anderson (3-46) having added two wickets to the one he picked up on Friday, Brathwaite and Hope comfortably exceeded expectations in a hugely impressive alliance.

Brathwaite was eventually bowled by Stuart Broad late in the day and Roston Chase fell soon after to Ben Stokes, but Hope - who had not previously made a Test hundred - remained unbeaten in the company of Jermaine Blackwood (21no) as the Windies reached stumps in a position of command.

West Indies build a 71 run lead at the end of Day 2 at Headingley as Brathwaite and Hope's 246 run stand helps them to 329/5 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/3uKzk4kcXR — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2017

England's first-innings total of 258 appeared likely to be highly competitive when West Indies made a poor start after resuming on 19-1.

Anderson had nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo caught behind for one chasing a loose delivery, while Kyle Hope edged England's record wicket-taker to second slip.

The hosts were made to toil thereafter, though, as Brathwaite and Shai Hope excelled.

Both were able to score freely as England's attack proved unusually toothless, with flurries of boundaries coming at the start of the afternoon and evening sessions.

Brathwaite successfully overturned lbw decisions that had gone against him on 35 and 46. The opener followed his second review by thumping Moeen Ali's next ball for six to bring up his fifty.

There were also two unsuccessful reviews from England against Brathwaite - on 81 and 114 - while Hope survived a tough chance to short-leg off Moeen on 72, not long after he was hit on the head by a short ball from Stokes.

Those scares were rare moments of concern for the Windies as their two set batsmen moved into three figures in an admirable response to the team's critics.

Broad finally bowled Brathwaite through the gate to give England a much-needed breakthrough and Chase (5) edged Stokes to Alastair Cook at first slip.

Yet it was undoubtedly West Indies' day and Blackwood could well be a danger man on Sunday morning after striking four boundaries in a confident start to his innings.