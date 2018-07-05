Brathwaite century helps Windies turn the screw

Antigua and Barbuda, July 5 (AFP) Kraigg Brathwaite completed a seventh Test century as the West Indies turned the screws on Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test in Antigua on Thursday.

The Windies reached 271 for three in reply to the tourists' first innings total of 43 at lunch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

They resume in the afternoon session with the phlegmatic opener unbeaten on 121 in partnership with Shai Hope (14 not out) and the home side already ahead by 128 runs with eight first innings wickets in hand.

Under no pressure to accelerate the game after Kemar Roach had led the pacers' demolition of the tourists for their lowest Test innings total ever on day one, Brathwaite progressed at a snail's pace on the second morning.

He added 33 runs in two hours' play with the West Indies advancing overall by 70 runs from their overnight position of 201 for two.

Nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo was the lone casualty for the hosts as he was bowled by Kamrul Islam for 19 after yet again making an important contribution in support of the senior batsman.

Their third-wicket partnership was worth 52 runs and Brathwaite reached the century landmark along the way via a rare expression of aggression in slashing a short, wide delivery from Kamrul to the backward point boundary.

His innings of almost seven hours has so far occupied 289 deliveries, embellished with 11 fours.

None of the Bangladeshi seamers have so far been able to come even close to replicating Roach's outstanding effort on day one.

He returned figures of five for eight - all the wickets coming within the space of 12 balls - to wreck the visitors' innings after they were put in.

Of concern for the West Indies though will be the discomfort he appeared to feel behind his right knee even as he was scything through the opponents' top order