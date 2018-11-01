×
Brathwaite, Pollard sweat it out at Eden Gardens

PTI
NEWS
News
39   //    01 Nov 2018, 21:09 IST

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Indies' T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite Thursday sweated it out at the Eden Gardens, a ground where his four successive sixes in a World T20 final made him a household name.

Along with another T20 stalwart Kieron Pollard and five others, Brathwaite trained hard with the first T20 International against India starting November 4.

The other members of the Windies T20 side who were seen training included Darren Bravo, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin and Sherfane Rutherford.

The focus was on batting as they all tried to smack the ball out of the park in their session that went on for close to three hours.

Bravo is set to play for West Indies for the first time in two years while all-rounder Pollard will don the national jersey for the first time in a year. Both the players found their names in the T20 squad after their impressive outings in the CPL.

Meanwhile, around 18,000 tickets were sold till Thursday evening, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sources said.

West Indies T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
