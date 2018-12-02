Brathwaite questions shot selection after latest West Indies collapse

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 51 // 02 Dec 2018, 22:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite bemoaned another West Indies batting collapse after his side were thrashed by an innings and 184 runs by Bangladesh in Dhaka.

After losing the first Test by 64 runs, the Windies failed to salvage a draw from the two-match series as they were thoroughly beaten inside three days.

Having allowed Bangladesh to amass 508 in the first innings, the tourists were then skittled out for 111 and managed to add another 213 after following-on.

Shimron Hetmyer again showed his quality with a defiant 93, but Brathwaite's side crumbled against the spin of Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan.

"It was very disappointing," said Brathwaite. "Our bowlers did a good job but the batting let us down.

"Some of the shots weren't the best. Most of the games we were 30-odd for three. It put the batting order under a lot of pressure.

Bangladesh sweep the Test series 2-0, winning by an innings & 184 runs!



Shimron Hetmyer smashed nine sixes in his 93 off 92 balls, but that was the only resistance from the Windies, who folded for 213 after following on. #BANvWI SCORECARD, UPDATES https://t.co/mJizOuMsqv pic.twitter.com/CC1j4YVwPd — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2018

"It wasn't good for us at all. I can't blame the wicket. Some of the shot selection wasn't good at all, especially [Saturday] evening.

"Test cricket is a mental game. Five-hundred on the board with the ball spinning on the first day. We could have had some talks.

"Mentally we probably weren't there, especially [Saturday]when we lost five wickets quickly. We have to do better as batsmen, even myself. We can't consistently be 30 for three. We have to hold up our hand and do the job. Simple."

Brathwaite endured a miserable series at the top of the order – averaging just 5.50 from four innings – and he acknowledged he must improve to give his side firmer foundations to build upon.

"I am very disappointed," he added. "I didn't have a good series in India, so I was looking to lead the batting.

"But it didn't happen. I have to keep strong and try to lead the batting in the next series [against England in July]."