×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Hales axed from England squads

Omnisport
NEWS
News
166   //    29 Apr 2019, 14:30 IST
alexhales - cropped
England batsman Alex Hales

Alex Hales is set to miss the Cricket World Cup after he was axed from all England squads ahead of the international season.

The opening batsman was reportedly suspended for 21 days last week for what his spokesman described as an "off-field incident".

Hales was on Monday withdrawn from England's preliminary World Cup squad, as well as the one-day international against Ireland on Friday and the ODI series and T20 against Pakistan.

Director of England Cricket Ashley Giles made the decision "having considered what is in the best interests of the England team" but insisted it did not signal the end of Hales' international career.

He said: "We have thought long and hard about this decision. We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch.

"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex's career as an England player.

"The ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] and the PCA [Professional Cricketers' Association] will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer."

Advertisement
Alex Hales banned for recreational drug use
RELATED STORY
ECB declines to comment on reported Hales suspension
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Complete squads and playing XI of all ten teams
RELATED STORY
Alex Hales takes break for 'personal reasons'
RELATED STORY
England Tour of Windies 2019: Full schedule, squads and telecast details
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019 ODI Squads and Teams: Complete list of players
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019, 1st ODI: Match Details, Team News, Key Players & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Buttler and Morgan pummel Windies in record-breaking England innings
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019, 1st T20I: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, Download PDF of WI vs ENG 2019 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 48 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 47 | Yesterday
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 46 | Yesterday
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 49 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us