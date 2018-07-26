Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BREAKING NEWS: Rashid recalled to England squad for first India Test

26 Jul 2018
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid has been recalled by England for the first Test against India, despite turning his back on red-ball cricket in February.

Leg-spinner Rashid, a regular in England's ODI and Twenty20 sides, agreed a deal this year to solely play in limited-overs formats for county side Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old's last Test appearance for England came against India in Chennai in December 2016, but his return is likely to come at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

However, national selector Ed Smith insists Rashid must return to first-class cricket if he wants to be considered for Test selection next year.

Smith said: "Before the selection meeting, Adil had confirmed his availability to play Test cricket for England for the whole of this summer and the upcoming winter tours to Sri Lanka and West Indies.

"Following his earlier decision in February 2018, Adil has a white-ball only contract to play for Yorkshire this summer. That arrangement is unchanged by his selection for England.

"However, Adil fully understands that if he wishes to be eligible for Test cricket in the 2019 season, he must have a county contract to play four-day cricket. Moving forward, England Test players must be committed to the county championship."

