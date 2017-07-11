Shastri appointed India head coach

Ravi Shastri will be in charge of India until the 2019 Cricket World Cup after he was appointed as the successor to Anil Kumble.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 23:19 IST

Ravi Shastri during his stint as India's team director

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the country's new head coach on a two-year deal.

Former India captain Shastri was overlooked for the role in 2016 after a stint as team director, with Anil Kumble instead appointed.

However, following Kumble's departure in June, which the outgoing coach blamed on an "untenable" relationship with skipper Virat Kohli, the BCCI have now turned to Shastri.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Richard Pybus were also interviewed by a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) selection panel consisting of Test great Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

The BCCI released a statement claiming the CAC wished to wait to consult Kohli before nominating their chosen candidate.

But the governing body then promptly confirmed Shastri's appointment.

UPDATE: @RaviShastriOfc appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team till ICC World Cup 2019 pic.twitter.com/DwjEjRdFMd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2017

Zaheer Khan has been named as bowling coach, while Rahul Dravid will act as an occasional batting consultant.

UPDATE: Mr. Rahul Dravid is appointed as the Batting Consultant for overseas Test tours pic.twitter.com/mS1KcVI2Hh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2017

UPDATE: @ImZaheer is appointed as the Bowling Consultant of the India Cricket Team till ICC World Cup 2019 pic.twitter.com/DtOXce957Z — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2017

Shastri's first assignment will come when India face Sri Lanka in a Test series starting in Galle on July 26.