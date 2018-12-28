Brilliant Bumrah pitches in as India leave Australia on the ropes

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah capitalised on his knowledge of bowling on slow pitches to help India seize control of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne.

A dramatic third day saw 15 wickets fall, Bumrah claiming 6-33 as the tourists backed up their first-innings total of 443-7 declared by bowling out their opponents for just 151.

The paceman's career-best figures secured a massive 292-run lead and while India slipped to 54-5 after opting not to enforce the follow-on, they are undoubtedly in the ascendency.

Bumrah admitted the sluggish nature of the MCG surface - only seven wickets fell across the first two days - made life tough, but the pace bowlers were aided by reverse swing, something he knows all about from back home.

"When we were bowling, the pitch was very slow. It has been a bit up and down, but mostly it remained down," he told the media.

"The ball was reversing a lot, and we were thinking of exploiting it as we have the experience of bowling in these conditions in the Ranji Trophy [India's first-class competition] back home.

"When we play on similar wickets back home the ball reverses, so you try to make the most of it.

"We were trying to use our experience in first-class cricket where we have bowled with reverse-swinging balls. That was the plan."

The 25-year-old took the pitch out of the equation with the dismissal of Shaun Marsh, who was deceived by a brilliant slower ball to be trapped lbw.

Bumrah revealed after play that Rohit Sharma - who captains the bowler for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League - had suggested using the delivery.

"When I was bowling there, the wicket had become really slow and the ball had become soft. Nothing much was happening," he explained.

"So, last ball before lunch, Rohit was there at mid-off and he told me: 'you can try a slow ball like you bowl in one-day cricket.' I thought: 'yeah, I could give it go. Nothing is really happening and maybe a slower ball there and some of their guys play with hard hands'.

"I wanted to try that, the execution was good on the day, [so] yeah, [I'm] really happy."

Despite their top-order collapse in the final session of Friday's play, including losing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli without troubling the scorers, India reached stumps with a 346-run advantage.

Bumrah insisted they have no score in mind when it comes to setting Australia a fourth-innings target, as they are confident of bowling out their opponents again to go 2-1 up in the four-match series.

"We will add as many as we can, and we will back ourselves to defend the total," he said.

"Yes, we lost a few more wickets than we wanted to but we will try to add as many runs as we want to and, hopefully, when we come back in the next innings [to bowl], try to get them out as well."