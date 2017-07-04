Broad confident over Lord's fitness

Stuart Broad came through Nottinghamshire's Royal London One-Day Cup final unscathed last weekend and is ready to face South Africa.

England paceman Stuart Broad is confident he will be fully fit to play in the first Test against South Africa at Lord's this week.

Broad has been troubled by a heel injury, but played in Nottinghamshire's victory over Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup final last Saturday.

The quick bowled nine overs in that win at Lord's and expects to be back at the famous ground for the opening Test of the four-match series on Thursday.

"I got through the Lord's final here on Saturday without any problems and I actually bowled on the Wednesday and Friday before that with no pain as well," he told Sky Sports.

"It's pulled up really well. We are training this [Tuesday] afternoon and tomorrow and I am really confident.

"I've been playing county cricket since early April so I've had quite a lot of red-ball cricket, so I am not concerned about the workload and it was great to have the intensity of the Lord's final to put the body to the test."

Mark Wood is poised to make his Test comeback against the Proteas, but Chris Woakes and Jake Ball miss out due to injury.

Broad added: "Mark Wood comes back into the squad after injury and he's worked hard on his ankle to be in a good position.

"It's always difficult when you have injuries and those guys [Woakes and Ball] will be gutted but hopefully they are on the road to recovery and come back later in the series."

The Test will be Joe Root's first as captain and Broad thinks the prolific batsman will go from strength to strength as skipper.

He added: "Joe was a natural successor to Alastair [Cook].

"He's not had a huge amount of captaincy experience because he played for England at a young age, but he learned his game at the top level and I think it will take him to the next level, if he can go higher, and he will thrive on the responsibility."