Bukhatir T20 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Bukhatir T20 League 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Emirates Cricket Board. This edition of the tournament will start on Friday, April 12, and will conclude on Sunday, May 5.

A total of 16 teams will participate in this competition this year. These teams have been divided into four groups containing four teams each. Each team will face the other three teams in their group once. The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarter-finals.

Here is how the teams have been divided:

Group A - Fly Emirates, Z Games Strikers, Mawa Chemicals, and V Eleven

Group B - Karwan Cricket Club, Brickwork Development, Globelink Weststar, and Golden Sapero Technical Service

Group C - Dubai Thunders, Seven Districts, Gems Education CC, Colatta Warriors

Group D - Seven Districts Juniors, UAE Kings XI, Muhamand Warriors, and CSS Group

A total of 31 matches have been scheduled to be played in this edition of the tournament. All these matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The last edition of the tournament saw participation of a total of 12 teams divided into two groups. Future Mattress defeated Seven Districts in the final of the tournament by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 157 runs. The defending champions are not a part of this edition of the tournament, while the runner-up will play the opening game.

Bukhatir T20 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, April 12

Match 1 - Seven Districts vs Colatta Warriors, 06:00 PM

Saturday, April 13

Match 2 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Brickwork Development, 06:00 PM

Match 3 - CSS Group vs UAE Kings XI, 10:00 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 4 - Seven Districts Juniors vs Muhamand Warriors, 06:00 PM

Match 5 - Seven Districts vs Dubai Thunders, 10:00 PM

Monday, April 15

Match 6 - Globelink Weststar vs Brickwork Development, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, April 16

Match 7 - Z Games Strikers vs Fly Emirates, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 8 - Gems Education CC vs Dubai Thunders, 10:00 PM

Thursday, April 18

Match 9 - Globelink Weststar vs Golden Sapero Technical Service, 10:00 PM

Friday, April 19

Match 10 - Z Games Strikers vs Mawa Chemicals, 10:00 PM

Saturday, April 20

Match 11 - Seven Districts Juniors vs UAE Kings XI, 06:00 PM

Match 12 - CSS Group vs Muhamand Warriors, 10:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 13 - Fly Emirates vs Mawa Chemicals, 06:00 PM

Match 14 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Golden Sapero Technical Service, 10:00 PM

Monday, April 22

Match 15 - Seven Districts vs Gems Education CC, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, April 23

Match 16 - Colatta Warriors vs Dubai Thunders, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, April 24

Match 17 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Globelink Weststar, 10:00 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 18 - Z Games Strikers vs V Eleven, 10:00 PM

Friday, April 26

Match 19 - Colatta Warriors vs Gems Education CC, 10:00 PM

Saturday, April 27

Match 20 - Fly Emirates vs V Eleven, 06:00 PM

Match 21 - Brickwork Development vs Golden Sapero Technical Service, 10:00 PM

Sunday, April 28

Match 22 - CSS Group vs Seven Districts Juniors, 06:00 PM

Match 23 - Muhamand Warriors vs UAE Kings XI, 10:00 PM

Monday, April 29

Match 24 - Mawa Chemicals vs V Eleven, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, April 30

1st Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 1

2nd Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 2

3rd Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 3

4th Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Saturday, May 4

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 06:00 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Sunday, May 5

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 PM

Bukhatir T20 League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Bukhatir T20 League 2024: Full Squads

Fly Emirates

Clive Alfonso, Fayyaz Dongargoan, Irfan Arif, Krishnachandran Karate, Senthil Prabhu, Adil Riyal, Ameen Miflal, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Melan Philip, Nigel Fernandes, Umar Farooq, Umar Shah, Usman Mushtaq (c), Varun Thaker, Wajahat Rasool, Yasitha Abeykoon, Ansar Hashir(wk), Damith Jayasuriya(wk), Navin Nagarajan(wk), Mohammed Ubaidullah, Muhammed Afkhar, Shaheen Ali, Shahvez Khan, Shameem Ali

Z Games Strikers

Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Bajwa, Shahrukh Amin (c), Arsalan Ahmad, Daniyal Liaqat, Muhammad Ismail, Nadir Hussain, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly, Sardar Bahzad, Abdullah Saleem, Salman Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Aryaman Sharma, Danish Qureshi, Mubeen Ali, Muhammad Taimoor, Wasim Akram

Mawa Chemicals

Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Salik Shah, Sheraz Ahmad, Abdul Razaq, Ghulam Farid, Mohit Kalyan, Muhammad Shahdad, Abrar Shaikh, Abdullah Kayani, Fahad Iqbal, Faisal Altaf, Muhammad Zahid, Uzair Khan

V Eleven

MD Ahsan, Mithun Dhakkan, Moin Khan, Vibhor Shahi, Fujail Farooqui (c), Hussain Ahmad, Laxman Manjrekar, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammed Hassan, Rathesh Poojari, Tarun Kumar, Wilson Gajbiv, Salman Shahid, Jibran Zaib, Maiwand Jalalzai, Waqar Raza

Karwan Cricket Club

Aftab Alam Shah, Ali Khan, Luqman Faisal, Waqas Jutt, Yusuf Khan, Awais Ali Shah, Hameedullah Khan, Hazrat Luqman, Rehman Ghani, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali Khan, Zahid Ali, Zohaib Khan, Furqan Khalil(wk), Ihtisham Ul Haq(wk), Moazzam Hayat(wk), Ali Iqbal, Babar Iqbal (c), Khuzaima Tanveer, Saif Ali Ghouri, Sayam Khan

Brickwork Development

Asif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (c), Hamdan Tahir(wk), Manpreet Singh, Niaz ul Islam, Sapandeep Singh, Wajid Khan, Abdul Khaliq(wk), Harry Bharwal, Irfan Ullah, Mujahid Amin, Sabir Rao, Saqib Manshad

Globelink Weststar

Hari Prasanth, Laxman Sreekumar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Basil Hameed, Jiju Janardhanan, Mazhar Hussain, Mohammed Ajmal, Mohammed Mohtasim, Rahul Suvarna, Shanib Muhammad, Abhay Jotin, Abdul Safar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Rizwan KS

Golden Sapero Technical Service

Ali Abid, Ch Abdul Mannan, Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Imran OD, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Saqlain, Nasir Faraz, Shahzaib Alam, Syed Kashif Alam, Wajahat Butt, Zain Butt, Ali Afridi, Kashif Javed, Muhammad Azhar, Syed Kazim Raza, Haseeb Ur Rehman(wk), Kamran Atta(wk), Muhammad Imran(wk), Safeer Tariq(wk), Saifullah Noor, Shery Malik, Zubair Khan

Dubai Thunders

Balwinder Singh, Krishan Paul, Mohammad Altaf, Sagar Kalyan, Sandeep Singh (c), Basir Bhat, Harshit Kaushik, Khalid Ibrahim, Danish Hafiz(wk), Buta Singh, Kashif Daud, Keshav Sharma, Tahir Zaman

Seven Districts

NA

Gems Education CC

Sajid Iqbal, Sayyed Hamza, Usman Younas, Ali Teepu Sultan, Karan Saini, Muhammad Mohsin, Qaiser Nawaz, Dawood Ejaz(wk), Deepak Tilakdhari(wk), Muhammd Salman, Naik Muhammad, Bilal Akbar, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Jamshaid, Shahid Bhutta, Shahid Nawaz, Zafar Raja

Colatta Warriors

Junaid Shamsudheen, Mehboob Rana, Sohaib Khan, Janaka Chaturanga, Jinish Shaji, Jishnu Sunilkumar, Mohammed Rizwan Sabir, Shad Hamza, Tahir Asif, Vishnu Sasikumar, Anoop Unnithan (c & wk), Shakkeer Hydru(wk), Hardik Pai, Israr Ahmed, Pratham Mahale, Syed Ashiq

Seven Districts Juniors

Atta Rahman, Hassan Eisakhil, Nabeel Aziz, Noor Ayobi, Sahil Arman, Zain Ullah (c), Ammar Badami, Dhruv Parashar, Ibrar Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Javed, Shayyan Raza, Farman Ali(wk), Harsh Desai, Nabeel Arshad, Zainullah Rehmani

UAE Kings XI

Abdullah Azhar (c), Alishan Sharafu, Shahrukh Sheikh, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Tharindu Perera, Zaffir Chowdhury, Aryansh Sharma, Fahad Nawaz(wk), Junaid Jawo(wk), Khalid Shah, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Naeem, Naiemur Rahman, Nav Pabreja, Saiful Rahman, Zahoor Khan

Muhamand Warriors

Abu Bakar Sadique, Ahmad Khan, Mohad Gul (c), Rayan Khan, Sohail Shah, Abdullah Aziz, Alam Sahar, Faras Khan, Kashif Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Saad Afridi, Qamar Hussain, Usman Bangash, Zahid Muhmand, Hilal Afghan, Irfan Yousufzai, Sami Afghan, Shoaib Khan, Shoaib Khan Jr

CSS Group

Abhiram Hrithwik, Albin Alias, Muhammad Hafeef, Renjith Mani, Athul Raveendran, Rabin Krishnan, Rojith Ganesh (c), Vishnu Raj, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Aquib Fazal (wk), Danish Sarhadi (wk), Mohammad Afzal (wk), Ahmed Farzeen, Amir Hamza, Gihan Chathuranga, Nipun Babu, Yasir Ahmed

