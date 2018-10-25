Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar return for India

India seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will return for the final three matches of India's ODI series with West Indies as the hosts look to wrap up victory.

India cruised to an eight-wicket win in the first of five 50-over encounters but were denied a 2-0 lead as West Indies grabbed a draw thanks to a boundary from Shai Hope off the final ball of the second.

Pune, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram host the remaining matches in the series and seamers Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will add further attacking threat for Virat Kohli.

The pair were rested for the opening games but are recalled, with Mohammed Shami left out and Kedhar Jadhav not fit to be included due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the Asia Cup.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.