×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar return for India

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    25 Oct 2018, 17:25 IST
bumrahkumar - cropped
India seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will return for the final three matches of India's ODI series with West Indies as the hosts look to wrap up victory.

India cruised to an eight-wicket win in the first of five 50-over encounters but were denied a 2-0 lead as West Indies grabbed a draw thanks to a boundary from Shai Hope off the final ball of the second.

Pune, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram host the remaining matches in the series and seamers Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will add further attacking threat for Virat Kohli.

The pair were rested for the opening games but are recalled, with Mohammed Shami left out and Kedhar Jadhav not fit to be included due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the Asia Cup.

 

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

Omnisport
NEWS
India to assess Bhuvneshwar as Bumrah makes Test squad
RELATED STORY
Why Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are as important...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might struggle in Australia and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
3 records created by India in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of second...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why India should not drop Bhuvneshwar Kumar for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian bowlers with the best economy in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Options India could consider for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests
RELATED STORY
Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes an impressive comeback playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Bumrah, Kohli, and Bhuvneshwar's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us