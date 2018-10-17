×
Bumrah is not bothered about what people say about his bowling action

PTI
NEWS
News
66   //    17 Oct 2018, 21:03 IST

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) India pacer Jasprit Bumrah says he does not pay heed to opinions on his bowling action since he is comfortable with what he is doing.

Experts such as former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed feel his unusual bowling action makes him injury prone.

"I don't focus on what the experts are saying or not. I focus on what has helped me and and I try to focus on my body and what do I need to keep myself fit. There is not a perfect action in cricket, tell me a bowler, like that, who has not got injured. I focus on how to improve my fitness level," 24-year-old Bumrah told a select group of reporters here.

Bumrah, associated with ASICS, was in the city for a promotional event.

The death overs specialist said it would not be prudent to comment on upcoming Australia tour without having a look at the conditions.

"There is always bounce there but Australia now a days is known for high-scoring games well. I am not focusing too much ahead, I am focusing on whatever the next match I play. That's always been my philosophy.

"When I reach Australia, I will assess the wickets. Because sometimes going there with pre-conceived notions and then it doesn't happen, so you are in no space. I'll go there, see the conditions and plan according to that," he said.

India are set to tour Australia for a four Test match series, with the first Test beginning at Adelaide on December 6.

Bumrah also lauded India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, saying the communication with him has been helpful so far.

"You discuss plans with your bowling coach. That communication has been good. I had done one U-19 camp under him and he knows my bowling. It is always good when you have an experienced coach, who knows your strengths and weaknesses," said Bumrah.

The pacer has been rested for the first two One-Day Internationals against the West Indies and he is not complaining.

"It is always good to have a break. Whenever you return from the break, the hunger is back, the body is fresh, you are up and running in good spirit," he said.

Bumrah, who has played six Test matches, however did not comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of SG balls in Tests in India. Skipper Virat Kohli and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are not in favour using SG ball

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
