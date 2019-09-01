Bumrah rocks Windies with hat-trick and six wickets as India take control again

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a hat-trick in a quite sensational display that set India on course for another big victory in the second Test against West Indies, who ended day two in disarray on 87-7.

The tourists, who won the first match by a whopping 318 runs, initially progressed from 264-5 to 416 all out on day two in Kingston, thanks largely to Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test hundred and 57 from Ishant Sharma.

If that ensured India maintained control of proceedings, what followed certainly left the Windies staring at defeat as Bumrah ran through their top order almost single-handedly.

He returned outstanding figures of 6-16 from 9.1 overs - including just the third Test hat-trick by an India bowler - in a phenomenal perfromance.

The Windies were 22-5 at one stage and grateful to Shimron Hetmyer (34) for a recovery of sorts as they at least batted out the evening session, ending the day 329 runs behind with only three first-innings wickets in hand.

Bumrah is playing just his 12th Test but already has 61 wickets and a quintet of five-wicket hauls after this remarkable spell.

The 25-year-old had put a dent in the Windies' response even before his hat-trick, tempting an edge from John Campbell (2) for the early breakthrough.

That came in Bumrah's third over - after which he had figures of 1-3 - and his fourth was staggering.

Darren Bravo was taken low at second slip by KL Rahul off the second ball, before Sharmarh Brooks fell lbw immediately, his review proving unsuccessful.

The finger did not go up for the next ball to Roston Chase, but Virat Kohli was confident the new batsman had also been trapped leg before and the review backed him up, confiming Bumrah's hat-trick.

Although Hetmyer belatedly stopped the Windies' rot, Bumrah was not done and Kraigg Brathwaite was caught behind in the 13th over, having had the audacity to hit the bowler for four from the previous delivery.

Bumrah briefly let someone else in on the act, with Hetmyer's brave resistance ended by Mohammed Shami, but the chief destroyer was back at it as home captain Jason Holder swiped to mid-off.

The show-stealing turn of Bumrah perhaps unfortunately pushed Vihari (111) and Ishant out of the headlines after the pair performed admirably with the bat.

Vihari built a series of partnerships - including an eighth-wicket stand of 112 with Sharma - before three wickets in as many overs finally brought India's first innings to an end.

Holder's dismissal of Vihari gave the all-rounder his fifth wicket of the innings and his 100th in Test cricket, also leaving number 11 Bumrah unbeaten on a day when he could do no wrong.