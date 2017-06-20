Buttler and Hales to compete with MLB stars in London

MLB stars Carlos Pena, Cliff Floyd and Shawn Green will be joined in a special event by England cricketers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 20:36 IST

England batsmen Alex Hales (L) and Jos Buttler (R)

England batsmen Alex Hales and Jos Buttler will make the switch from cricket to baseball in London on July 4.

Hales and Buttler will look to display their big-hitting skills in another sport when they participate alongside MLB stars Carlos Pena, Cliff Floyd and Shawn Green at the 'Battlegrounds' event at Hyde Park.

Lancashire's Buttler will turn out for the Boston Red Sox, while Hales will represent the Los Angeles Dodgers in the free event held as part of the British Summer Time festival.

The duo will also battle in a 'Home Run Derby', in which they will attempt to hit as many home runs as possible in a race against the clock.

Buttler feels his flamboyant and versatile style with the bat will stand him in good stead on the United States' Independence Day.

"Hyde Park is a great venue, and baseball is similar to my batting style, so I'm looking forward to being a Red Sox for the night and hitting at least one out of the park," said Buttler, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Hales is hopeful of translating his power from one bat to another just two days before England take on South Africa in the first Test at Lord's.

"It's going to be fun being part of the Dodgers team," he said. "I know my biggest six went 111 metres, so I hope I can hit a few like that."