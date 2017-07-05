Buttler eager for Test recall in 'exciting' Root era

There was no place for Jos Buttler in the England squad for the first Test, but he thinks he can still put is "name in the hat" this year.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 16:01 IST

Jos Buttler tests his baseball skills at an MLB event in Hyde Park

Jos Buttler is determined to force his way back into the England Test side in an "exciting" new era with Joe Root as captain.

Buttler played three Tests during the series defeat in India last year after being recalled following a 13-month absence from the longest format of the game.

The 26-year-old was selected as a specialist batsman against Virat Kohli's side, with fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow keeping the gloves.

Buttler was not included in the squad for England's first Test of the year against South Africa, which starts at Lord's on Thursday, and is eager to earn his spot later in the four-match series.

Speaking at the MLB Battlegrounds event in Hyde Park, Buttler told Omnisport: "I think when you're out of the side, you're always ambitious to get back in.

"You're trying to take everything as it comes. I think you're a product of your opportunities and your environment.

"If you're playing good enough cricket at the end of the season then I'm sure you can put your name in the hat with the selectors."

Root will lead his country for the first time this week after replacing Alastair Cook as skipper and Buttler expects the batsman to thrive in the role with Ben Stokes as his deputy.

"I think he'll bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Obviously that naturally comes across when he plays cricket. He's a very passionate guy," he added.

"Maybe he'll be quite an emotional captain, but that doesn't ever really cloud his judgement. I'm really excited for him.

"I think it's such an exciting time for English cricket, to have him as a captain and to have Ben Stokes amongst him as his right-hand man. So really excited for Thursday and to watch Joe lead the team out."

Buttler said of Stokes' new responsibility: "I don't think he'll change much at all. He's never shy of saying something if he's got something to say.

"I think he's a pretty natural leader, whether he's captain, vice-captain or if he just walked into a new team. So I'm sure his actions will show the way for everyone else to follow."