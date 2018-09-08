Buttler's fifty frustrates India, England reach 304/8 at lunch

London, Sep 8 (PTI) Jos Buttler scored his 10th career half-century to rescue England to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail at lunch on day two of the fifth and final cricket at the Oval on Saturday.

At the break, Buttler was unbeaten on 63, while Stuart Broad was batting on 36 not out with the duo putting on an unbeaten 90-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Starting at overnight 198 for seven in their first innings, Indian pacers found some lateral movement in the morning but were unable to get the English tail-enders' out.

The English tail-enders' performance has been the main reason why India are 1-3 down in the series, and it was a near-repeat effort from the home team's lower-order on Saturday morning as Indian bowlers failed to get wickets despite getting assistance from the pitch.

Mohammed Shami (0/72) was again India's best bowler on Saturday, beating the bat again and again but luck didn't favour him.

Adil Rashid (15) and Buttler pushed the score past 200 quickly as 45 runs came in the first hour of play.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/64) did account for the wicket of Rashid, out lbw in the seventh over of the morning despite a DRS referral from the batsman.

But Buttler and Broad denied the Indian bowlers any further breakthroughs in the remainder of session, much to the frustration of the Indians.

Buttler reached his half-century off 84 balls as England crossed 250 in the 104th over.

Later, Buttler brought up his 50-run partnership with Broad off 61 balls as England quick scoring rate added to India's frustration.

India reduced England to 181 for seven at one stage on Friday, but now the game seemed to be slipping away from the visitors.

England have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with wins in Birmingham, Lord's and Southampton. India won the third Test at Nottingham