×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Buttler set to keep wicket in first Test against Sri Lanka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
81   //    29 Oct 2018, 21:50 IST
JosButtler - cropped
England vice-captain Jos Buttler

Joe Root revealed Jos Buttler is likely to keep wicket in the first Test against Sri Lanka as England give Jonny Bairstow time to recover from injury.

Bairstow is struggling with an ankle injury and, despite making good progress towards a return, captain Root is reluctant to take a risk with his side's regular Test wicketkeeper.

Ben Foakes has been called up, but vice-captain Buttler, who took on the role against India earlier this year, is instead set to play next week.

On the possibility of Buttler replacing Bairstow, Root told BBC Sport: "It's probably the likely scenario.

"But the reason we called Ben up is because he's a high-quality wicketkeeper and gives us another way to balance the side up. It's a nice position to be in.

"Jonny would be a big loss but we've got some great players that can come in and rebalance the team. He's actually made good strides in the last week or so and he's recovered a little bit quicker than we anticipated.

"But we've got to make sure he's fit and ready to go for as long as possible and not just play one Test and then miss a huge chunk of an important winter."

Omnisport
NEWS
Sri Lanka earn a big consolation win in the 5th ODI...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka spinner Herath to retire after Galle Test
RELATED STORY
Herath retirement set to hand Sri Lanka a statistical record
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters
RELATED STORY
12 Test-playing nations and the highest individual score...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka hand England their heaviest ODI defeat
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England Only T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicket-takers in T20I history
RELATED STORY
2nd test: Sri Lanka in total control despite Maharaj's 9-129
RELATED STORY
11 Indian cricketers who made their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us