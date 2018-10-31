×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Buttler worried for Nissanka as England suffer Stokes injury scare

Omnisport
NEWS
News
168   //    31 Oct 2018, 19:14 IST
PathumNissanka - cropped
England and Sri Lanka players show concern for Pathum Nissanka

Jos Buttler "feared the worst" for Pathum Nissanka after he took a blow in England's disrupted tour match draw with a Sri Lanka Board XI, where Ben Stokes also suffered an injury scare.

Nissanka was fielding at short leg when Buttler struck his helmet, with the players immediately concerned for the young Sri Lankan's welfare.

Having been taken off on a stretcher, Nissanka regained consciousness and was taken to hospital for precautionary scans.

Meanwhile, Stokes suffered a bruise to his arm and retired early, while captain Joe Root hit a century, but Buttler's focus was on Nissanka.

"You always fear the worst, I think," said the England batsman. "I hit him very hard and straight in the middle of the helmet.

"Luckily, the medics rushed straight on and treated him and it's good to hear he's doing better. It is always a thankless position to field at short leg and, unfortunately, these things can happen and we just hope he's not badly hurt.

"You don't really care about getting out, you just hope the lad is OK. From yourself hitting it, I knew I had hit it pretty hard and straight away you're worried about the guy."

The first Test with Sri Lanka gets under way on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
No finger fracture for Buttler
RELATED STORY
Stokes fires for England after Buttler punishes India again
RELATED STORY
Why Buttler and Stokes are great advertisement for Test...
RELATED STORY
Jonny Bairstow suffers injury on field; Jos Buttler...
RELATED STORY
Jos Buttler rushed to hospital for an X-Ray amid injury...
RELATED STORY
Buttler happy to serve up a century as England dig in at...
RELATED STORY
Buttler makes half-century as England build up lead
RELATED STORY
England wait on Buttler scan
RELATED STORY
Buttler and Stokes provided a lesson in Test batting - Root
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes' injury, delay in India's squad selection and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us