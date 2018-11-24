×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Can India level the T20I series at Sydney?

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Preview
249   //    24 Nov 2018, 14:52 IST

The Second T20I between India and Australia was washed out
The Second T20I between India and Australia was washed out

With the second match getting washed out the best that India can now salvage out of this series is a tied scoreline of 1-1. Although the result of the second match would have disappointed them, what would have been heartening to see would have been the planning and execution that was put in place as they had Australia on the ropes the whole time in the second encounter.

India

Strengths

For India, one of the biggest positives that came out of the second match was how well they had planned against each and every batsman and how well that plan was executed.

The bowling unit looks pretty settled although still a case could be made of playing Chahal over either Pandya or Khaleel depending on the pitch that the SCG dishes out.

The batting unit is more or less pretty stable and the SCG batting paradise might suit them plenty.

Weaknesses

A weakness could be the fact that almost every batsman barring maybe Dinesh Karthik takes some time to settle into an innings and then accelerate while chasing huge totals this could be an impediment for the chase as was the case in the first T20I.

On the bowling front, it's the fifth bowler that is going to cause India the most headache. Will India bench Khaleel or Krunal and bring in Chahal on a pitch that could be conducive to spin? or will they carry on with the same eleven?

Player Under Spotlight

Sydney is expected to be a batting paradise and Indian batsmen have traditionally gone well here. All the focus will be on the top 4 to see if they can propel India to a huge total

Team Combination

The bowling unit looked quite balanced in Melbourne because of the way Kohli was able to manipulate them and use them at different times. On a slow pitch, there could be a case made for Chahal but it looks highly unlikely that the team would be looking to make any changes

Australia

Strengths

It has to be the firepower in batting. Finch, Lynn Maxwell and Stoinis are all capable of changing the game in an over.

Australia would also have a massive boost with Mitchell Starc coming in for the 3rd T20I. With Starc in all likelihood replacing Behrendorff, and Zampa bowling in the middle overs, Australia actually have a much better balance to the side now as compared to when the series started.

Weakness

The lack of application from the batsmen was again so obvious in Melbourne. So was the form of D'Arcy Short. who is really struggling to get bat on the ball.

Player under spotlight

What better player to be in the spotlight than Mitchel Starc, Australia have shown intent by bringing in their best bowler for the most important encounter of the series. All eyes would be on him to see how he performs.

Team Combination

Australia might look to open with Lynn and drop Short to No.3 in the order to provide a bit more of a firepower along with Finch. Behrendorff is likely to be making way for Starc.

Verdict

The real Indian team showed up in Melbourne and they had Australia under the pump for most of the game. It could be more of the same happening in the third encounter as well. We could see India levelling the series 1-1.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players for whom the T20I...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 T20I matches between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the T20I Series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Preview: India Vs Australia 1st T20I at Brisbane
RELATED STORY
5 conclusions from the 1st India-Australia T20I 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 players who might be dropped...
RELATED STORY
India's T20I world-beaters set for Australian challenge
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win Test series against Australia
RELATED STORY
India tour of Australia 2018 to be telecasted on four...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us