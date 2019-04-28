×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Capitals beat Kohli's RCB to seal play-off place

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    28 Apr 2019, 21:10 IST
dhawan - Cropped
Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer blasted half-centuries as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs to seal an Indian Premier League play-off place. 

Dhawan and Iyer made 50 and 52 respectively off 37 balls to set the Capitals on their way to an imposing total of 187-5 at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground on Sunday. 

Parthiv Patel (39 off 20 balls) and Virat Kohli (23 from 17) got RCB off to a flyer as they chased a fourth consecutive win, but the Capitals stuck to the task and got their rewards. 

Kagiso Rabada and Amit Mishra took two wickets apiece to put RCB on the back foot and they fell short on 171-7. 

Victory for the Capitals put them top of the table and guaranteed a top-four spot with two matches of the regular season to play, becoming only the second team to qualify along with Chennai Super Kings. 

RCB stay bottom as they pay the price for such a poor start to the tournament.  

 

DHAWAN AND IYER LAY THE PLATFORM

Advertisement

Dhawan and Iyer laid the foundations for the Capitals with a second-wicket stand of 68 after Umesh Yadav snared Prithvi Shaw caught behind for 18 in the fourth over. 

The powerful Dhawan used his feet superbly, scoring freely on both sides of the wicket and bringing up a third consecutive half-century off 36 balls before he was caught at short fine leg off Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Iyer came down the track twice to loft Chahal for six for a 50 of his own, with Sherfane Rutherford (28 not out off 13) producing some late fireworks after Washington Sundar removed the captain. 

 

DOUBLE MISHRA BLOW ROCKS RCB

Patel and Kohli put on 63 for the first wicket in a promising start to the run chase before Rabada saw the back of the former with the penultimate ball of the sixth over. 

The excellent Axar Patel claimed the big wicket of Kohli - caught in the deep - and AB de Villiers fell for 17 to leave Bangalore 103-3 in the 12th. 

Spinner Mishra (2-29) then dismissed Heinrich Klaasen and Shivam Dube in the 13th over to make it very much advantage Delhi. 

 

DELHI BOWLERS DELIVER AT THE DEATH

Gurkeerat Singh cut loose with a flurry of boundaries to leave RCB needing 36 to win from three overs as the nerves jangled. 

Rabada (2-31) conceded only six runs from the 18th with some great variation and Gurkeerat (27 from 19) fell caught behind in a brilliant penultimate over from Ishant Sharma. 

RCB needed 26 off the last to win it and that was never going to be likely with Rabada charging in, the South Africa quick claiming the wicket of Sundar before a huge six from Marcus Stoinis (32no off 24), which was struck when the game was all-but over. 

Advertisement
IPL 2019: DC vs RCB - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals qualify for the playoffs with a 16-run win over RCB 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 31, MI vs RCB: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore will win the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One immediate bowling change Royal Challengers Bangalore need to make in order to keep their playoff hopes alive
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals 
RELATED STORY
Kohli ton helps RCB beat KKR despite Rana-Russell show
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Scenarios by which RCB can reach Playoffs without NRR
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 7 best comebacks of IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Two changes RCB must make to their playing XI against KXIP to continue winning
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 47
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI
LIVE
Innings Over
KKR VS MI live score
Match 46 | Today
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 48 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 45 | Yesterday
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us