×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Captain Karthik hits 97 as KKR post 175/6 against RR

IANS
NEWS
News
7   //    25 Apr 2019, 23:23 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Dinesh Karthik in action during the 43rd match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 25, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)
By Debayan Mukherjee

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) Under-fire skipper Dinesh Karthik sent a strong message to his critics with an unbeaten 97 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a challenging 175/6 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League game here on Thursday.

Facing flak for not returning to the city after their fifth straight defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad and going to Mumbai, Karthik, who hasn't been among runs, remained unbeaten, with his score of 50 balls including seven fours and nine sixes.

This is Karthik's highest score in the IPL, with his previous best being 86.

On a day Andre Russell (14) failed after a strong of good performances, KKR made up for their sloppy start to score 126 runs in the last ten overs after being 49/3 at the halfway stage.

Karthik pushed himself up the order at No. 4 to recover from a slow start -- he was 3 off 10 balls initially -- to pace his innings to perfection as he sent the likes of Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal to the cleaners.

The hosts were jolted early by the returning Varun Aaron (2/20) who bowled a dream first spell (3-1-10-2) to clean up Chris Lynn (0) who chopped a superfast delivery back onto his stumps in the first over of the match which was a wicket maiden as KKR's first runs came off four leg-byes.

The 29-year old injury-prone pacer then got rid of Shubman Gill (14) with a beauty, pitching well outside off stump to swing sharply back in as Gill came down on it with an angled bat, getting a slight inside edge onto his stumps.

Gopal sent Nitish Rana (21) back with a googly which the southpaw slapped to Aaron at cover point trying to cut to bring Karthik to the crease.

At the halfway stage, KKR were struggling to score when Karthik decided to up the ante by taking on Gopal.

Advertisement

The under-fire stumper batsman clubbed the first six of the innings in the 11th over, and then went on to hit a hattrick of fours and a six in the last ball as Gopal leaked 25 runs.

Karthik showed exceptional timing to flick Archer off his hips in the next over, but at the other end some poor running from Sunil Narine (11) cost him as Russell came out to bat.

The big-hitting West Indies allrounder, who has been their main player till now, could not reproduce the magic despite being dropped twice, as he mistimed a pull to Ryan Parag at deep midwicket off Oshane Thomas.

The day, though, belonged to Karthik as put behind a series of poor shows to roar back to form.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 175/6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 97, Varun Aaron 2/20)

Advertisement
IPL 2019: Match 43, KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Point to prove for Karthik as KKR take on Royals (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 43, KKR vs RR: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Moeen Ali took the game away from KKR: Karthik
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 33, KKR vs RCB, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
SRH look to continue winning run against KKR (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 21, RR vs KKR: Head to head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Dinesh Karthik’s 97* against Rajasthan Royals augurs well for India in World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 43 | Today
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 42 | Yesterday
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us