Captain Kohli's 24th test century puts India in command

Associated Press
NEWS
News
115   //    05 Oct 2018, 12:02 IST
AP Image

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Virat Kohli scored his 24th century as India assumed complete control of the first test against West Indies at lunch on the second day Friday.

Kohli is the second-quickest in test history to reach the 24-century mark, doing so in 123 innings, after Australian Donald Bradman's 66 innings.

India reached 506-5 at lunch, with Kohli 120 not out and Ravindra Jadeja on 19. Earlier, Rishabh Pant kept Kohli company with 92 runs.

Starting from overnight score of 364-4, India made steady progress as Pant upped the run rate. At stumps on Thursday, he had finished on 17 not out, but he added 75 runs in in the morning session Friday.

Kohli's century came off 184 balls.

Pant though couldn't complete his second test hundred, as he skied a catch off Devendra Bishoo (2-154) in an attempt to clear the boundary.

