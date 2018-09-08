Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Captains with the highest percentage of toss wins in Test cricket

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
375   //    08 Sep 2018, 09:32 IST

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about scrapping the toss from Test cricket, as per this argument, visiting teams should be allowed to choose whether they want to bat or bowl first. According to many experts, it negates the advantage that many home teams get by preparing doctored pitches.

Let's see whether there is any correlation between winning the toss and winning the Test match by looking at the records of the five captains with the highest percentage of toss win in Test cricket:

#1 Graeme Smith


South Africa v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 4
Graeme Smith

Smith is one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time. He took over South African leadership at an early age and was a very good captain tactically.

He captained South Africa in 109 Tests, out of which he won 53 Test matches (48.6%). Out of these 109 Tests, he won the toss in 58 Tests, which implies a percentage of 53.2%.

#2 Allan Border


Allan Border of Australia
Allan Border with ashes

Border turned the fortunes of a struggling Australian unit and made it into a world-class team. He led by example and inspired the team to great success.

He captained Australia in 93 Tests, out of which he won 32 Test matches (34.4%). Out of these 93 Tests, he won the toss in 47 Tests, which implies a percentage of 50.5%.

3# Stephen Fleming


New Zealand Nets Session
Stephen Fleming


Fleming was one of the best captains that world has ever seen, he was known to be very shrewd with his field placements.

He captained New Zealand in 80 tests, out of which he won 28 test matches (35.0%). Out of these 80 tests, he won the toss in 38 tests, which implies a percentage of 47.5%.




Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket West Indies Cricket Graeme Smith Allan Border India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
