CEAT awards: Kohli is International Cricketer of the Year

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli won the International Cricketer of the Year Award at the CEAT Cricket Ratings awards which were presented here tonight.

The 29-year-old Kohli had a memorable last season with the bat.

India batsman Rohit Sharma collected the award on behalf of Kohli.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was presented the International Batsman of the Year Award, while New Zealand pace sensation Trent Boult won the International Bowler of the Year Award.

Afghanistan's leg spinner Rashid Khan, who impressed everyone with his skills in the recently concluded Indian Premier League grabbing 21 wickets, was presented with the T20 Bowler of the Year Award.

New Zealand's swashbuckling opening batsman Colin Munro won the T20 Batsman of the Year Award.

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who single handedly took the women's team to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup with her breath-taking knock of 171 not out against Australia in the semi-final, won the Outstanding Innings of the Year Award.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a dream domestic season with the bat for Karnataka, was given the Domestic Player of the Year Award.

Agarwal, who received the award at the hands of legendary batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, termed the past year as fantastic.

Eighteen-year-old Shubhman Gill, who made his mark in the U19 World Cup in Australia and the IPL while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was the U19 Player of the Year.

Former Australian all-rounder and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody praised Gill saying he understands the game and had game awareness.

Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle was presented with the Popular Choice Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on former India stumper Farokh Engineer.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar praised Engineer saying he was an outstanding wicket-keeper and a dynamic opening batsman.

Awards: CEAT International Cricketer of the Year

Virat Kohli

CEAT International Batsman of the Year Shikhar Dhawan

CEAT International Bowler of the Year Trent Boult

CEAT T20 Bowler of the Year - Rashid Khan

CEAT T20 Batsman of the Year - Colin Munro

CEAT Outstanding Innings of the Year - Harmanpreet Kaur

CEAT Domestic Player of The Year - Mayank Agarwal

CEAT U 19 Player of The Year - Shubhman Gill

CEAT Popular Choice Award - Chris Gayle

CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award - Farokh Engineer