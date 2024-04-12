Central American Cricket Championships 2024: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

Costa Rica and Mexico will face each other in a five-match T20I series in the Central American Cricket Championships 2024. The series is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 11. The fifth and final match of the series will be played on Sunday, April 14. All five matches are scheduled to take place at the Los Reyes Polo Club in Guacima.

Costa Rica last played a T20I match in the first edition of the Central American Cricket Championships in 2019. The tournament had five teams and Costa Rica finished last after failing to win a single match. Costa Rica had made their T20I debut in that series.

Mexico last played a T20I match in the South American Men's Championships 2023. They won two out of three matches in Group A which also had Argentina, Peru, and Chile. Mexico faced Colombia in the third-place play-off and lost the match by seven runs.

Mexico have played a total of 10 T20I matches so far and have won four matches. These four wins have come against Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

Sachin Ravikumar has been appointed the captain of the 17-player Costa Rica’s squad. Shantanu Kaveri will lead the Mexican team in this series.

Costa Rica vs Mexico Head to Head in T20I

Costa Rica and Mexico have faced each other in a single T20I match before this series. The match was a part of the Central American Cricket Championships 2019. Mexico’s only win in the four matches of the tournament came against Costa Rica.

Matches Played: 1

Costa Rica Won: 0

Mexico Won: 1

Central American Cricket Championships 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, April 11

Match 1 - Costa Rica vs Mexico, 10:30 PM

Friday, April 12

Match 2 - Costa Rica vs Mexico, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 13

Match 3 - Costa Rica vs Mexico, 12:30 AM

Match 4 - Costa Rica vs Mexico, 9:00 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 5 - Costa Rica vs Mexico, 9:00 PM

Central American Cricket Championships 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming or telecast of the Central American Cricket Championships 2024 matches is not available for fans in India.

Central American Cricket Championships 2024: Full Squads

Costa Rica

Deepak Rawat, Gigner Aragon Campos, Kumar Shivam, Sachin Ravikumar (c), Dhanush Ganesh, Imran Ahmed Kaneez, Mario Alejandro, Sham Murari, Badri Narayanan (wk), Gaurav Singhdeo (wk), Gopinath Murali (wk), Johan Miranda, Ankit Patel, Elian Cruz Rugama, Pushkaraj N, Sudesh Pillai, and Yuberney Latouche.

Mexico

Anurag Tripathi, Praveen Santhanakrishnan, Dhruv Mutreja, Gutierrez Chavez, Revanakumar Ankad, Sanjay Wagh, Shantanu Kaveri (c), Shashikant Hirugade, Shoaib Rafiq, Srinivasan Elayaperumal, Seetharam Guruvayoorappan (wk), and Pratik Singh.

