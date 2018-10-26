×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Centurions Kayes and Sarkar seal ODI whitewash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    26 Oct 2018, 23:00 IST
imrulkayes - Cropped
Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes

Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar made magnificent centuries as an ODI-best hundred from Sean Williams was unable to prevent Bangladesh from sealing a seven-wicket victory and a series whitewash of Zimbabwe in Chittagong.

The tourists recovered from 6-2 to post 286-5 on Friday, Williams scoring a brilliant unbeaten 129 and Brendan Taylor making a second consecutive 75.

Zimbabwe were sensing a consolation win when Kyle Jarvis removed Liton Das with the first ball of the Tigers' innings, but Kayes (115) reached three figures for the second time in an incredible series for the opener and Sarkar marked his recall with a century as Bangladesh eased to victory.

Opener Kayes took his tally for the series to 349 in three innings, while Sarkar smashed 117 from only 92 balls - including six sixes – as Bangladesh sealed a 3-0 win with 47 deliveries to spare.

Zimbabwe were in trouble when Williams joined Taylor at the crease in the third over with captain Hamilton Masakadza and Cephas Zhuwao back in the pavilion, but a third-wicket stand of 132 steadied the ship.

Taylor was chief aggressor, clearing the ropes three times and bringing up his half-century from only 49 balls before Nazmul Islam (2-58) had the wicketkeeper-batsman caught behind.

Sikandar Raza (40) offered support for Williams, who held the innings together and continued to put away any loose deliveries after surviving an appeal for obstructing the field early in his knock, reaching only his second ODI hundred in the 44th over.

Peter Moor struck Mashrafe Mortaza for back-to-back sixes after Raza departed as Zimbabwe set Bangladesh what appeared to be a challenging target.

Jarvis got Zimbabwe off to an ideal start when he trapped Das lbw, but Kayes and Sarkar knocked the stuffing out of Hamilton Masakadza's men by putting the Tigers well on course for another emphatic win.

Sarkar struck Wellington Masakadza for two sixes in as many balls and dished out more brutal treatment as the runs flowed all too easily on a flat track, the all-rounder reaching his second ODI century off only 81 balls.

He hit Raza over the ropes twice in the same over before falling with the Tigers needing only 67 off 20 overs, leaving Kayes to complete a fourth ODI hundred and Mushfiqur Rahim launched Williams for six to win it after the opener fell to Wellington Masakadza.

Omnisport
NEWS
Bangladesh call up Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to Asia...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Mushfiqur inspires me most, says Imrul Kayes after...
RELATED STORY
How Imrul Kayes follows Sachin Tendulkar while batting
RELATED STORY
Imrul Kayes shines as Bangladesh outclass Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Tigers ease to series win over Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan legend announces retirement, CA and ECB deny...
RELATED STORY
Big-hitting Imrul rescues Bangladesh in opening ODI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us