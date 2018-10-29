Centurions Rohit and Rayudu set up India victory over West Indies

India's Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu made imperious centuries as India thrashed West Indies by 224 runs in Mumbai to move 2-1 ahead in their ODI series with one match to spare.

The domineering Rohit blasted 162 from only 137 balls and Rayudu exactly 100 off 81 deliveries in India's huge total of 377-5 on Monday.

West Indies folded in making 153 all out in reply, Khaleel Ahmed taking 3-13 and Kuldeep Yadav 3-42 as India sealed a crushing victory.

Captain Jason Holder ensured the tourists were not completely humiliated, making 54 not out after they were reduced to 56-6 in a one-sided contest.

Rohit set the tone by cutting the first ball of the innings from Kemar Roach for four and Shikhar Dhawan (38) looked in ominous touch before pulling Keemo Paul straight to Kieran Powell at midwicket.

Virat Kohli failed to make it four centuries out of four in the series, edging Roach behind to depart for 16, but Rohit and Rayudu took the Windies attack apart in a brilliant third-wicket stand of 211.

Rohit pulled Paul to the boundary to reach his half-century and struck Rovman Powell for three boundaries in an over as he accelerated before bringing up three figures by cutting Fabian Allen for another four.

Rayudu also showed exquisite timing as the domineering Rohit continued to find the boundary all too easily at the other end.

Rohit was chasing a fourth ODI double-century until he cut Ashley Nurse to Chandrapaul Hemraj at short third man in the 44th over, but Rayudu raised his bat to celebrate a hundred off only 80 balls and was run out in the next over.

The Windies were soon in all sorts of trouble in their run chase, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removing Hemraj and Kuldeep running Shai Hope out two balls later.

Kohli raised the roof with a diving direct hit to see off Kieran Powell and the tourists were 47-5 after Khaleel snared Shimron Hetmyer with his third ball and cleaned up Rovman Powell in his second over.

The Windies were 56-6 when Samuels also fell to Khaleel and although Holder struck some lusty blows with support from Paul, it was only a matter of time before India finished off the job, which they did in 36.2 overs.