'Champion' Bravo announces international retirement

25 Oct 2018

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after 270 appearances for West Indies.

After making his Windies debut in 2004 against England, Bravo went on to play 40 Tests, 164 one-dayers and 66 Twenty20 fixtures, scoring 6,310 runs across all three formats.

Bravo's international career ends with three centuries and an average of 31.42 in Test cricket, while he claimed 86 wickets at 39.83.

The 35-year-old last played a Test in 2010 and has become an iconic limited-overs cricketer, performing in the Indian Premier League as well as many other domestic T20 competitions around the world.

Bravo was part of West Indies' successful squads at the ICC World Twenty20 events in 2012 and 2016, becoming famous for his 'Champion' song - and dance - after the latter. However, he has not played at the highest level in the last two years.

He has now put an end to the possibility of a return by calling time on his international career, opting to focus instead on playing franchise cricket across the globe.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game," he said in a widely reported statement.

"After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players.

"I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game.

"I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion."