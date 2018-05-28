Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions CSK set to return home today

The IPL 2018 champions are flying to Chennai for a team dinner

News 28 May 2018, 10:56 IST
The Chennai Super Kings team was picked keeping the home conditions in mind. But just after just one game, they had to move away. But, now after winning their third IPL title, CSK are returning home, victorious and eager to celebrate with the team and the city that has kept them going, no matter where they have played.

After their historic triumph in their comeback year, which has been a fairytale story, CSK will return to Chennai and attend a private dinner tonight with CSK officials at a private hotel in the city. They will leave from Mumbai in the afternoon and arrive in Chennai a few hours before their dinner with the team that made their third IPL title possible.

After coming through with nine balls to spare against SRH, MS Dhoni alluded to that, saying: "We are going to Chennai tomorrow, meet a few people, the fans and some people who are close to the franchise. But we'll have a get-together in the hotel and celebrate."

And now that has been confirmed as the victorious CSK side will return home and celebrate with everyone that made their triumph in Mumbai over a formidable SRH side a reality. 

CSK played just one game at home in IPL 2018 and even that encounter, against KKR which they won, was amidst protests surrounding the Cauvery controversy. After that, they had to shift to Pune. But MS Dhoni's side, which was tailor-made for the turning track in Chennai, had to adjust and eventually came through finishing second in the group stage and eventually claiming the IPL 2018 title.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted that not being in Chennai was an obstacle that they didn't foresee when they picked the side during the IPL Auction 2018.

“The biggest thing for us is to get to know this pitch (in Pune) as this is not Chennai and we picked a side that was going to be Chennai based. So we are learning like anyone else. There’s very little grass out in Chennai than over here. The nature of the bounce is different as well. The bounce is Chennai is quite spongy and the side boundaries over here are not as long as Chennai.”

Extra Cover: Defying the odds, the CSK way: How Chennai Super Kings won the title

Considering the amount of support that the team commands, it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see plenty of supporters flock the airport, awaiting the arrival of the IPL 2018 champions.

