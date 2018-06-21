Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chandimal appeals against ICC's suspension for ball-tampering

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 15:15 IST
14

Gros Islet (St Lucia), Jun 21 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal today appealed against the ICC's decision to suspend him from the third Test of the ongoing tour of the West Indies due to ball-tampering.

Chandimal had been charged by the ICC for ball-tampering during the second Test here after video evidence suggested that he applied saliva to the ball shortly after putting what appeared to be a sweet in his mouth.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, before attending the hearing where match referee Javagal Srinath, after utilising the time available to him under the code to make his decision, handed Chandimal the maximum punishment, which was two suspension points and a fine of 100 percent of his match fee.

"Dinesh Chandimal has appealed against the match referee's findings that saw him suspended for one Test after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball," the ICC said on its twitter handle.

He was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second day's play of the second Test, which concluded here on Monday.

During a hearing held at the end of the Test, in which video evidence was used in the presence of the Sri Lanka team management as well as the match officials, Chandimal admitted putting something in his mouth but wasn't able to recall what it was.

Commenting on his decision, Srinath had said: "After reviewing the footage of the incident, it is clear that Dinesh applied an artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth, an action which is prohibited under the ICC Code of Conduct."

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson backed the Playing Control Team, when he said: "The ICC fully supports the match officials in their decision and will continue to do so in any other such instances

Dinesh Chandimal appeals against one-Test suspension
RELATED STORY
Chandimal appeals against one-match ban
RELATED STORY
Chandimal to face hearing after pleading not guilty to...
RELATED STORY
Chandimal handed one-Test ball tampering ban, faces...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka's Chandimal handed two-match ban for over-rate...
RELATED STORY
5 current overseas players you might not know played...
RELATED STORY
Windies in control but Chandimal limits damage
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka captain Chandimal charged with ball tampering
RELATED STORY
Rabada appeals against two-match ban
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal pleads 'not guilty'...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI
AUS 310/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Innings Over
AUS VS ENG live score
SSX 552/10
DUR 174/3 (63.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Durham trail Sussex by 378 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SSX VS DUR live score
GLA 283/10
DBY 163/2 (58.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Derbyshire trail Glamorgan by 120 runs with 8 wickets remaining
GLA VS DBY live score
KNT 197/10 & 303/4 (81.4 ov)
WAR 125/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Kent lead Warwickshire by 375 runs with 6 wickets remaining
KNT VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us