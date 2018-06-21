Chandimal appeals against one-match ban

Dinesh Chandimal said he recalls putting something in his mouth during the second Test, but cannot recall what it was.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has appealed against his one-match ban for being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second Test against West Indies.

The skipper was given two suspension points and fined 100 per cent of his match fee after the Test in Gros Islet ended in a draw on Monday.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould and third umpire Richard Kettleborough charged Chandimal with breaching Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct after reviewing footage of Friday's final session.

The officials ruled that he appeared to take something out of his left pocket and put it in his mouth before applying the artificial substance to the ball.

Match referee Javagal Srinath said: "After reviewing the footage of the incident, it is clear that Mr Chandimal applied an artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth, an action which is prohibited under the ICC Code of Conduct."

Chandimal denied any wrongdoing, with the backing of Cricket Sri Lanka, saying he recalls putting something in his mouth but cannot remember what it was.

The ICC on Thursday confirmed that Chandimal has challenged Srinath's findings and the 28-year-old will face another hearing at a date which has yet to be confirmed.

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha, manager Asanka Gurusinha and Chandimal were also charged for the tourists' refusal to take to the field at the start of play on Saturday in protest, play eventually starting two hours later than scheduled.

Chandimal's suspension ruled him out of the third and final Test against the Windies in Bridgetown, which Sri Lanka must win to draw the series, and he could face a more lengthy ban after being hit with that second charge.