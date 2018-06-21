Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chandimal appeals against one-match ban

Dinesh Chandimal said he recalls putting something in his mouth during the second Test, but cannot recall what it was.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 14:58 IST
40
Chandimalcropped
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has appealed against his one-match ban for being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second Test against West Indies.

The skipper was given two suspension points and fined 100 per cent of his match fee after the Test in Gros Islet ended in a draw on Monday.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould and third umpire Richard Kettleborough charged Chandimal with breaching Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct after reviewing footage of Friday's final session.

The officials ruled that he appeared to take something out of his left pocket and put it in his mouth before applying the artificial substance to the ball.

Match referee Javagal Srinath said: "After reviewing the footage of the incident, it is clear that Mr Chandimal applied an artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth, an action which is prohibited under the ICC Code of Conduct."

Chandimal denied any wrongdoing, with the backing of Cricket Sri Lanka, saying he recalls putting something in his mouth but cannot remember what it was.

The ICC on Thursday confirmed that Chandimal has challenged Srinath's findings and the 28-year-old will face another hearing at a date which has yet to be confirmed.

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha, manager Asanka Gurusinha and Chandimal were also charged for the tourists' refusal to take to the field at the start of play on Saturday in protest, play eventually starting two hours later than scheduled.

Chandimal's suspension ruled him out of the third and final Test against the Windies in Bridgetown, which Sri Lanka must win to draw the series, and he could face a more lengthy ban after being hit with that second charge.

Dinesh Chandimal appeals against one-Test suspension
RELATED STORY
Chandimal handed one-Test ball tampering ban, faces...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka's Chandimal handed two-match ban for over-rate...
RELATED STORY
Rabada appeals against two-match ban
RELATED STORY
5 current overseas players you might not know played...
RELATED STORY
Windies in control but Chandimal limits damage
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka captain Chandimal charged with ball tampering
RELATED STORY
Chandimal to face hearing after pleading not guilty to...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal pleads 'not guilty'...
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI
AUS 310/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Innings Over
AUS VS ENG live score
SSX 552/10
DUR 178/4 (65.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Durham trail Sussex by 374 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SSX VS DUR live score
GLA 283/10
DBY 167/2 (61.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Derbyshire trail Glamorgan by 116 runs with 8 wickets remaining
GLA VS DBY live score
KNT 197/10 & 314/4 (84.0 ov)
WAR 125/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Kent lead Warwickshire by 386 runs with 6 wickets remaining
KNT VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us