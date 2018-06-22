Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chandimal, Hathurusinghe and Gurusinha admit 'serious' conduct breach

Dinesh Chandimal faces a ban regardless of whether he succeeds with his appeal against a charge for altering the condition of the ball.

22 Jun 2018
Dinesh Chandimal
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted a serious breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against West Indies.

The tourists refused to take to the field on Saturday morning in protest after the umpires informed them that the ball would be changed, having reviewed footage of Friday's play.

Play eventually started two hours later than scheduled and the Sri Lanka skipper was given a one-match ban for altering the condition of the ball after the match ended in a draw on Monday, a charge he appealed against.

Chandimal was banned for the third and final Test in Bridgetown, but faces the prospect of missing an additional two to four Tests or between four and eight white-ball internationals for the delayed start on day three.

The 28-year-old, Hathurusinghe and Gurusinha admitted breaching Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game". 

Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points. 

Michael Beloff QC has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction and will also hear Chandimal's appeal against his punishment for changing the condition of the ball on Friday.

