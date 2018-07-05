Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chandimal named in Sri Lanka squad with suspension looming

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Jul 2018
Dinesh Chandimal - cropped
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal

nesh Chandimal has been named as captain for Sri Lanka's Test series against South Africa despite the fact that he may be unavailable due to suspension.

The Sri Lanka skipper was banned for the third Test against West Indies in Barbados after being found guilty of altering the condition of the ball in the second match of the series.

Chandimal was also hit with a charge for a Level 3 offence, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", after the tourists refused to take to the field during the second Test in protest amid allegations of ball-tampering.

He faces a ban of between two and four Tests, but was on Thursday named in a 16-man squad for two matches against the Proteas, with Suranga Lakmal on standby to lead the side again.

Spinner Rangana Herath was also included, but it remains to be seen whether he will feature after splitting webbing on his bowling hand ahead of the third Test against the Windies which Sri Lanka won to draw the series. 

Kusal Perera's fitness will also be monitored after he collided with an advertising board while fielding in Bridgetown.

Spinner Lakshan Sandakan comes into the squad for a series which starts in Galle next Thursday.

 

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (subject to fitness), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath (subject to fitness), Suranga Lakmal (vice captain), Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

 

 

