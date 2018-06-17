Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chandimal to face hearing after pleading not guilty to ball tampering

Dinesh Chandimal is accused of using sweets to try and alter the condition of the ball, but the Sri Lanka captain pleaded not guilty.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 22:20 IST
78
DineshChandimal - cropped
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal will face a hearing at the conclusion of the second Test against West Indies after the Sri Lanka captain pleaded not guilty to ball tampering in St Lucia.

Chandimal was charged following a dramatic third day on Saturday, which started around two hours later than scheduled as the tourists refused to take to the field in protest.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould and third umpire Richard Kettleborough charged the 28-year-old with breaching Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct after reviewing footage of Friday's final session.

The officials ruled that the Sri Lanka skipper appeared to take sweets out of his left pocket and put them in his mouth before applying the artificial substance to the ball.

Cricket Sri Lanka released a statement saying they would take "all necessary steps to defend any player" after the team management informed the governing body the tourists were not guilty of any wrongdoing.

The ICC on Sunday revealed Chandimal has denied attempting to change the condition of the ball and will attend a hearing along with match officials and members of Sri Lanka's team management.

Such breaches carry a punishment of between 50 to 100 per cent of a match fee and up to two suspension points, as well as three or four demerit points.

Chandimal was 27 not out at and Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 53 as Sri Lanka took lunch on 136-4 on day four, leading by 89.

