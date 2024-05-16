Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It will be the fourth edition of the tournament and will start on Saturday, May 18. The tournament will conclude on Saturday, June 22.

A total of six teams will participate in this edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Each team will face the other five teams twice in the league stage of the tournament. The top four teams will make it to the semi-finals, while the winners will lock horns against each other in the final.

The six teams participating in the competition are: Central Sparks, Northern Diamonds, Thunder, South East Stars, Southern Vipers, and The Blaze.

Southern Vipers have won the last two editions of the tournament. They defeated The Blaze by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 115 runs in 14.2 overs in the final last year. Anya Shrubsole took two wickets for 24 runs for the Southern Vipers and won the Player of the Match award.

A total of eight teams participated in the last edition of the tournament. Western Storms and Sunrisers are not a part of this edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, May 18

Match 1 - Southern Vipers vs The Blaze, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 07:00 PM

Sunday, May 19

Match 2 - Western Storm vs South East Stars, County Ground, Bristol, 07:00 PM

Match 3 - Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, Old Trafford, Manchester, 07:00 PM

Match 4 - Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 07:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22

Match 5 - Western Storm vs Central Sparks, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 07:00 PM

Thursday, May 23

Match 6 - The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 PM

Friday, May 24

Match 7 - South East Stars vs Thunder, The Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, 07:00 PM

Match 8 - Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers, County Ground, Chelmsford, 11:00 PM

Sunday, May 26

Match 9 - The Blaze vs Thunder, Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough, 07:00 PM

Monday, May 27

Match 10 - Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers, Headingley, Leeds, 07:00 PM

Match 11 - South East Stars vs Western Storm, The Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, 07:00 PM

Match 12 - Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks, Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, 07:00 PM

Thursday, May 30

Match 13 - Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 07:00 PM

Match 14 - Thunder vs Central Sparks, Old Trafford, Manchester, 07:30 PM

Friday, May 31

Match 15 - Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 07:00 PM

Match 16 - Western Storm vs Sunrisers, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 07:00 PM

Match 17 - The Blaze vs Central Sparks, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 07:30 PM

Sunday, June 2

Match 18 - Thunder vs The Blaze, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04:00 PM

Match 19 - South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, Kennington Oval, London, 04:00 PM

Match 20 - Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, County Ground, Northampton, 04:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

Match 21 - Sunrisers vs South East Stars, Lord's, London, 06:45 PM

Friday, June 7

Match 22 - The Blaze vs Western Storm, Old Trafford, Manchester, 07:00 PM

Match 23 - Thunder vs Southern Vipers, Grace Road, Leicester, 07:00 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 24 - Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 07:00 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 25 - Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, County Ground, Bristol, 04:00 PM

Match 26 - South East Stars vs Central Sparks, Headingley, Leeds, 04:00 PM

Match 27 - Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 04:00 PM

Match 28 - Thunder vs Sunrisers, Stanley Park, Blackpool, 07:00 PM

Thursday, June 13

Match 29 - Western Storm vs Thunder, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 06:45 PM

Match 30 - Sunrisers vs The Blaze, Lord's, London, 07:00 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 31 - Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 07:00 PM

Match 32 - Central Sparks vs Thunder, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 07:30 PM

Saturday, June 15

Match 33 - South East Stars vs Sunrisers, Kennington Oval, London, 07:00 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 34 - The Blaze vs South East Stars, County Ground, Derby, 04:00 PM

Match 35 - Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, Headingley, Leeds, 04:00 PM

Match 36 - Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 04:00 PM

Wednesday, June 19

Match 37 - Sunrisers vs Western Storm, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 07:00 PM

Match 38 - Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 07:00 PM

Match 39 - Central Sparks vs The Blaze, County Ground, Chelmsford, 07:00 PM

Match 40 - Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, Royal Brunswick Ground, 07:00 PM

Saturday, June 22

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, County Ground, Derby, 03:30 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, County Ground, Derby, 07:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, County Ground, Derby, 11:15 PM

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024: Full Squads

Central Sparks

Ami Campbell, Chloe Brewer, Eve Jones (c), Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Emily Arlott, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Poppy Davies (wk), Anisha Patel, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell

Northern Diamonds

Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Emma Marlow, Erin Burns, Hollie Armitage, Jessica Woolston, Bess Heath, Lauren Winfield, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Rachel Slater, Sophia Turner

Thunder

Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Shachi Pai, Emma Lamb, Naomi Dattani, Olivia Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Clarke, Eleanor Threlkeld, Seren Smale, Fi Morris, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Laura Jackson, Liberty Heap, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris

South East Stars

Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Coleman, Chloe Hill (wk), Kira Chathli (wk), Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Tash Farrant

Southern Vipers

Abi Norgrove, Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Georgia Adams (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby (wk), Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman

The Blaze

Bethan Gammon, Bethany Harmer, Daisy Mullan, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Kathryn Bryce, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro