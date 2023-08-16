Check out Team India’s full schedule till March 2024 

Team India recently concluded their tour of the West Indies during which they featured in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The series was India’s first assignment following the disappointment in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia at The Oval, which they lost by 209 runs.

The visitors began the tour of the West Indies on a confident note. They dominated the opening Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, winning the contest by an innings and 141 runs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a fantastic debut, scoring 171 off 387 balls. India were on top in the second Test as well in Trinidad, but could not force a result due to rain.

The Men in Blue were challenged in the ODIs but survived to claim the series 2-1. Their performance in the T20I series was, however, highly disappointing as their inexperience, particularly in the batting, was exposed. Team India lost the first two games before winning the next two but were crushed in the decider.

What next for Team India? The full schedule of matches with venues and timings in IST

India’s next assignment will be a short T20I tour of Ireland, which will also mark the comeback of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from injury. The pacer has also been named captain for the three-match series.

India’s tour of Ireland 2023 schedule

August 18: India vs Ireland, 1st T20I, The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM)

August 20: India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM)

August 23: India vs Ireland, 3rd T20I, The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM)

India’s Asia Cup 2023 schedule

Team India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

After the Ireland series, India will feature in Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17.

September 2: India vs Pakistan, Match 3, Group A, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1:00 PM)

September 4: India vs Nepal, Match 5, Group A, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1:00 PM)

(Super Fours schedule will be confirmed after the group stage.)

Australia tour of India 2023 (ODIs) schedule

Australia will be in India in September for a three-match one-day series.

September 22: India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (1:30 PM)

September 24: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (1:30 PM)

September 27: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (1:30 PM)

India’s World Cup 2023 schedule

The 2023 World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. (Pic: AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Following the conclusion of the ODI series against Australia, Team India will host the World Cup from October 5 to November 19. Below is India’s schedule for the ICC event.

October 8: India vs Australia, Match 5, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (2:00 PM)

October 11: India vs Afghanistan, Match 9, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (2:00 PM)

October 14: India vs Pakistan, Match 12, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (2:00 PM)

October 19: India vs Bangladesh, Match 17, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (2:00 PM)

October 22: India vs New Zealand, Match 21, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (2:00 PM)

October 29: India vs England, Match 29, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (2:00 PM)

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 33, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (2:00 PM)

November 5: India vs South Africa, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2:00 PM)

November 12: India vs Netherlands, Match 45, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (2:00 PM)

Australia tour of India 2023 (T20Is) schedule

After the World Cup, Team India will face the Aussies again, this time in a five-match T20I series.

November 23: India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:00 PM)

November 26: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM)

November 28: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:00 PM)

December 1: India vs Australia, 4th T20I, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (7:00 PM)

December 3: India vs Australia, 5th T20I, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM)

India tour of South Africa 2023-24 schedule

Team India will tour South Africa towards the end of 2023. (Pic: Getty Images)

Team India have a tough tour of South Africa from December 2023 to January 2024, comprising three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

December 10: South Africa vs India, 1st T20I, Kingsmead, Durban (9:30 PM)

December 12: South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I, St George's Park, Gqeberha (9:30 PM)

December 14: South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (9:30 PM)

December 17: South Africa vs India, 1st ODI, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (1:30 PM)

December 19: South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, St George's Park, Gqeberha (4:30 PM)

December 21: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl (4:30 PM)

December 26-30: South Africa vs India, 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion (1:30 PM)

January 3-7: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town (2:00 PM)

Afghanistan tour of India 2024 schedule

Team India will face Afghanistan in three T20Is at home at the start of 2024.

January 11: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (7:00 PM)

January 14: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (7:00 PM)

January 17: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:00 PM)

England tour of India 2024 schedule

Team India will host England for five Tests in 2024. (Pic: Getty Images)

“Bazball” will come to India as England take on the hosts in a five-match Test series from January to March 2024.

January 25-29: India vs England, 1st Test, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (9:30 AM)

February 2-6: India vs England, 2nd Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (9:30 AM)

February 15-19: India vs England, 3rd Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:30 AM)

February 23-27: India vs England, 4th Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (9:30 AM)

March 7-11: India vs England, 5th Test, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (9:30 AM)