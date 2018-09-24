Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) Skipper Ishan Kishan's blistering

PTI
NEWS
News
94   //    24 Sep 2018, 17:19 IST

knock of 139 (91 ball), studded with 12 fours and nine sixes, powered Jharkhand to an eight-wicket win over Assam in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' match here Monday.

The talented southpaw toyed with the rival bowling and smashed the ball to all parts of the M A Chidambaram stadium as the team reached the target of 222 in just 31 overs to boost its net run-rate.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Assam lost wickets at regular intervals to finish at 221 for 9 in 50 overs. Though three of its batsmen got into the 40s, none was able to push for a bigger score as the Jharkhand bowlers kept things under control.

Shahbaz Nadeem, who took a world List 'A' record 8 for 10 against Rajasthan last week, captured three wickets for 47. Sibshankar Roy was the top scorer for Assam with 46.

Kishan and fellow opener Anand Singh (58) were on the attack from the word go and took the score to 100 in the 17th over.

Kishan went on the rampage and reached his 100 off 74 balls as Jharkhand seized control. His assault left the Assam bowlers clueless as runs came thick and fast. The left-hander hit the ball cleanly and was not afraid to go ariel and smacked nine sixes.

He fell 18 runs short of the target before Virat Singh (15 not out) and Saurabh Tiwary (5 not out) took the team home.

Meanwhile, Services upset Haryana at TI Murugapa ground by five wickets, riding on Nakul Verma's knock of 95. Rahul Singh Gahlaut contributed 61 as the team overhauled Haryana's score of 257 for 8 in 50 overs.

In another match, Gujarat downed Tripura by 74 runs, restricting its rival to 138 for 9 after making 212 for 6 in the quota of 50 overs.

Rujul Bhatt was the top-scorer with 62 while Piyush Chawala's 4 for 21 turned the match Gujarat's way.

Brief scores: Assam 221 for 9 in 50 overs (Sibshankar Roy 46, Shahbaz Nadeem 3 for 47) lost to Jharkhand 222 for 2 in 31 overs (Ishan Kishan 139, Anand Singh 58).

Points: Jharkhand: 4; Assam: 0.

Gujarat 212 for 6 in 50 overs (Rujul Bhatt 62, Priyank Panchal 39) beat Tripura 138 for 9 in 50 overs (J R Banik 57, Piyush Chawla 4 for 21).

Points: Gujarat: 4; Tripura: 0.

Haryana 257 for 8 in 50 overs (C K Bishnoi 88 not out, Pramod Chandila 57, Divesh Gurdev Pathania 5 for 42) lost to Services 260 for 5 in 47.3 overs (Nakul Verma 95, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 61, R K Tewatia 2 for 53).

Points: Services: 4, Haryana: 0

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 Indian players who can become the next MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 2 Round-Up: Nadeem...
RELATED STORY
Sahara Cup 1996: Toronto Diaries (Part I)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings should target for...
RELATED STORY
IPL: All time Captain's XI.
RELATED STORY
Strong T20 XI featuring IPL captains
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should be the regular skipper...
RELATED STORY
India's alternate ODI XI 
RELATED STORY
3 wicket-keeper batsmen who can step into M.S. Dhoni's...
RELATED STORY
4 MS Dhoni-era players who are struggling to play in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 3 | Yesterday
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 4 | Yesterday
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
SSX 118/10
NOR 104/8 (35.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Northamptonshire trail Sussex by 14 runs with 2 wickets remaining
SSX VS NOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us