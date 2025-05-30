Chiripal Cricket Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Chiripal Cricket Premier League (CPL) 2025 is all set to take place from May 31 to June 14. All 18 matches (including playoffs) will be played at the SGVP Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad.

The tournament will witness many of Gujarat's Ranji players and talented youngsters showing their talent. The player auction was held on May 17, which saw all six teams assembling their squads.

Ahmedabad Arrows, Karnavati Kings, Narmada Navigators, Gandhinagar Lions, Heritage City Titans and Sabarmati Strikers are the teams participating in the competition. Aarya Desai, Chintan Gaja, Hemang Patel, Abhishek Desai, Urvil Patel and Saurav Chauhan will be the respective captains.

The competition will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing the other five teams once. Then, the top two teams will clash in Qualifier 1, and the winner of the game will qualify for the final. Meanwhile, the loser will contest against the third-ranked team in the Eliminator to reach the final.

In the last edition, Heritage City Titans beat Ahmedabad Arrows by six wickets in the final to lift the coveted title.

Chiripal Cricket Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, May 31

Match 1 - Heritage City Titans vs Ahmedabad Arrows, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 1

Match 2 - Gandhinagar Lions vs Sabarmati Strikers, 3:30 PM

Match 3 - Karnavati Kings vs Narmada Navigators, 7:30 PM

Monday, June 2

Match 4 - Heritage City Titans vs Gandhinagar Lions, 3:30 PM

Match 5 - Sabarmati Strikers vs Narmada Navigators, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 6 - Narmada Navigators vs Gandhinagar Lions, 3:30 PM

Match 7 - Ahmedabad Arrows vs Sabarmati Strikers, 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 5

Match 8 - Heritage City Titans vs Narmada Navigators, 3:30 PM

Match 9 - Karnavati Kings vs Gandhinagar Lions, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 7

Match 10 - Ahmedabad Arrows vs Karnavati Kings, 3:30 PM

Match 11 - Sabarmati Strikers vs Heritage City Titans, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 12 - Ahmedabad Arrows vs Narmada Navigators, 3:30 PM

Match 13 - Heritage City Titans vs Karnavati Kings, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 10

Match 14 - Sabarmati Strikers vs Karnavati Kings, 3:30 PM

Match 15 - Ahmedabad Arrows vs Gandhinagar Lions, 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 12

1st Semifinal - TBC vs TBC, 3:30 PM

2nd Semifinal - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 14

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM

Chiripal Cricket Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The tournament will be available for live-streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Chiripal Cricket Premier League 2025: Full Squads

Ahmedabad Arrows

Aarya Desai (c), Vishal Jayswal, Smit Patel (Bharuc), Pavitra Patel, Rudra P Patel, Dushyant Patel, Lakshya Kochar, Rohan Mistry, Dhrushant Soni, Aksh Dave, Dhyey Patel, Divya Jadhav, Yash Doshi, Nirmal Prajapati.

Karnavati Kings

Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Tandel, Hiten Mehra, Khilan Patel, Rudra M Patel, Het Patel, Megh Patel, Aditya Patel, Maulyaraj Chavda, Nisarg Rakholiya, Siddharth Desai, Deepansh Chauhan, Samir Pada, Ruturaj Desai.

Narmada Navigators

Hemang Patel (c), Manan Hingrajiya, Priyesh Patel, Arya Rathod, Sunpreet Bagga, Rakesh Kahar, Ronit Patel, Krish Patel, Parthiv Rathod, Tejash Patel, Sehzor Diwan, Prince Bhalala, Shivam Arekar, Parth Khatri.

Gandhinagar Lions

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Abhishek Desai (c), Ripal Patel, Krish Gupta, Ashutosh Patel, Ahan Poddar, Rudra A Patel, Aditya Yadav, Bhavin Rathod, Yash Mistry, Manthan Upadhyay, Kush Patel, Kalp Jain, Japagnya Bhatt.

Heritage City Titans

Urvil Patel (c), Kshitij Patel, Smit Patel, Aryan Kambli, Pranshu Badheka, Amit Desai, Kushan Patel, Dhrumin Patel, Aditya Raval, Kishukh Kamlekar, Shen Patel, Kripal Barad, Jayveer Parmar, Tirth Patel.

Sabarmati Strikers

Saurav Chauhan (c), Jaymeet Patel, Rishi Patel, Sujal Jiwani, Rahul Ahuja, Priyank Panchal, Dev Katheriya, Nishit Gohil, Rohit Gehlot, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vikas Mahla, Raj Raghwani, Priyajeet Jadeja, Saral Prajapati.

