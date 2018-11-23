×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chittagong, Nov 23 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday:

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    23 Nov 2018, 18:35 IST

Bangladesh first innings (overnight 315-8)

Imrul Kayes

c Ambris b Warrican 44

Soumya Sarkar c Dowrich b Roach

0

Mominul Haque c Dowrich b Gabriel 120

Mohammad Mithun c Dowrich b Bishoo 20

Shakib Al Hasan

b Gabriel

34

Mushfiqur Rahim

lbw b Gabriel

4

Mahmudullah Riyad

b Gabriel

3

Mehidy Hasan

b Warrican 22

Nayeem Hasan c Hope b Warrican

26

Taijul Islam

not out

39

Mustafizur Rahman

lbw b Warrican 0

Extras (B-3, LB-5, NB-4)

12

Total (all out; 92.4 overs)

324

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-105, 3-153, 4-222, 5-226, 6-230, 7-235, 8-259, 9-324, 10-324.

Bowling: Roach 17-2-63-1, Gabriel 20-3-70-4, Chase 11-0-42-0, Warrican 21.4-6-62-4, Bishoo 15-0-60-1, Brathwaite 8-1-19-0

West Indies first innings

K Brathwaite

c Soumya b Shakib

13

K Powell

lbw b Taijul

14

S Hope

b Shakib

1

S Ambris

lbw b Nayeem 19

R Chase

c Imrul b Nayeem

31

S Hetmyer

c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 63

S Dowrich

not out

63

D Bishoo

lbw b Nayeem

7

K Roach

lbw b Nayeem

2

J Warrican

b Nayeem 12

S Gabriel

c Mahmudullah b Shakib 6

Extras (B-6, LB-2, NB-2, P-5)

15

Total (all out; 64 overs)

246

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-30, 3-31, 4-77, 5-88, 6-180, 7-199, 8-205, 9-225, 10-246

Bowling: Mustafizur 2-1-4-0, Mehidy 15-0-67-1, Taijul 20-3-51-1, Shakib 11-1-43-3, Nayeem 14-2-61-5, Mahmudullah 2-0-7-0

Bangladesh second innings

Imrul Kayes

b Warrican

2

Soumya Sarkar c Brathwaite b Chase

11

Mominul Haque

lbw b Chase

12

Mohammad Mithun

b Bishoo 17

Shakib Al Hasan c Gabriel b Warrican 1

Mushfiqur Rahim

not out

11

Mehidy Hasan

not out

0

Extras (LB-1)

1

Total (five wickets, 17 overs) 55

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-32, 4-35, 5-53

Bowling: Roach 1-0-11-0, Warrican 8-0-22-2, Chase 5-1-16-2, Bishoo 3-0-5-1

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
U-19 Asia Cup 2018: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 England cricketers who scored a century on their...
RELATED STORY
5 innings' of Mohammad Ashraful that changed the fortunes...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test batting performances by cricketers on their...
RELATED STORY
History of Test series played between India and West...
RELATED STORY
5 South African cricketers with the highest score on Test...
RELATED STORY
NCL 2018: top 5 performances in the first round
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 Things you may have...
RELATED STORY
12 Test-playing nations and the highest individual score...
RELATED STORY
5 most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us