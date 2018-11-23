Chittagong, Nov 23 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday:
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 315-8)
Imrul Kayes
c Ambris b Warrican 44
Soumya Sarkar c Dowrich b Roach
0
Mominul Haque c Dowrich b Gabriel 120
Mohammad Mithun c Dowrich b Bishoo 20
Shakib Al Hasan
b Gabriel
34
Mushfiqur Rahim
lbw b Gabriel
4
Mahmudullah Riyad
b Gabriel
3
Mehidy Hasan
b Warrican 22
Nayeem Hasan c Hope b Warrican
26
Taijul Islam
not out
39
Mustafizur Rahman
lbw b Warrican 0
Extras (B-3, LB-5, NB-4)
12
Total (all out; 92.4 overs)
324
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-105, 3-153, 4-222, 5-226, 6-230, 7-235, 8-259, 9-324, 10-324.
Bowling: Roach 17-2-63-1, Gabriel 20-3-70-4, Chase 11-0-42-0, Warrican 21.4-6-62-4, Bishoo 15-0-60-1, Brathwaite 8-1-19-0
West Indies first innings
K Brathwaite
c Soumya b Shakib
13
K Powell
lbw b Taijul
14
S Hope
b Shakib
1
S Ambris
lbw b Nayeem 19
R Chase
c Imrul b Nayeem
31
S Hetmyer
c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 63
S Dowrich
not out
63
D Bishoo
lbw b Nayeem
7
K Roach
lbw b Nayeem
2
J Warrican
b Nayeem 12
S Gabriel
c Mahmudullah b Shakib 6
Extras (B-6, LB-2, NB-2, P-5)
15
Total (all out; 64 overs)
246
Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-30, 3-31, 4-77, 5-88, 6-180, 7-199, 8-205, 9-225, 10-246
Bowling: Mustafizur 2-1-4-0, Mehidy 15-0-67-1, Taijul 20-3-51-1, Shakib 11-1-43-3, Nayeem 14-2-61-5, Mahmudullah 2-0-7-0
Bangladesh second innings
Imrul Kayes
b Warrican
2
Soumya Sarkar c Brathwaite b Chase
11
Mominul Haque
lbw b Chase
12
Mohammad Mithun
b Bishoo 17
Shakib Al Hasan c Gabriel b Warrican 1
Mushfiqur Rahim
not out
11
Mehidy Hasan
not out
0
Extras (LB-1)
1
Total (five wickets, 17 overs) 55
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-32, 4-35, 5-53
Bowling: Roach 1-0-11-0, Warrican 8-0-22-2, Chase 5-1-16-2, Bishoo 3-0-5-1