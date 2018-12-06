Choudhary helps Rajasthan bundle outAssam for 108

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajasthan bowlers, led by left-arm medium pacer Aniket Choudhary, skittled out Assam for 108 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C game here Thursday.

At stumps, Rajasthan skipper Mahipal Lomror remained unbeaten on 77 in the company of Robin Bist (48 not out) as the hosts overhauled the visitors total and were ahead by 45 runs.

Rajasthan ended the opening day at 153 for 2.

Put into bat, the Assam innings folded up at 108 in just 28.1 overs with Chaudhary (5-38) leading the destruction.

Among his victims were Assam openers Rishav Das (3) and Parvez Aziz (0).

Chaudhary was ably supported by another pacer Nathu Singh (3-33).

For Assam, number 9 Arup Das (36 not out) and number 10 Ranjit Mali (28) played handy knocks to ensure the side passed the 100-run mark after Assam tottered at 47 for 8.

Das hit four boundaries and two sixes in his 20-ball breezy knock.

In reply, Rajasthan lost openers Amitkumar Gautam (12) and Chetan Bist (10) cheaply, but the innings was resurrected by Lormor and Bist.

Meanwhile, at Jammu, Uttar Pradesh bowled out Jammu and Kashmir for 290 as slow left-arm orthodox bowler Saurabh Kumar picked up 6 wickets.

But J and K hit back to leave UP reeling at 31 for 3 in reply by close.

At Agartala, Rahul Dagar hit a hundred as Haryana ended the day at 258 for 7 against Tripura.

At Ranchi, Odisha bowled out Jharkhand for 172, but pacer Varun Aaron led a fight back by picking up two wickets as Odisha were left in a difficult spot at 27 for 3, still adrift by 145 runs.

Brief scores: At Jaipur: Assam 108 all out (Arup Das 36 not out, Aniket Chaudhary 5-38, Nathu Singh 3-33) versus Rajasthan 153/2 (Mahipal Lomror 77 not out, Robin Bist 48 not out).

At Agartala:Haryana 258/7 (R M Dagar 114, C K Bishnoi 82, A S Sarkar 3-47, M B Mura Singh 3-54) versus Tripura.

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 290 all out (Irfan Pathan 91, Parvez Rasool 87, Saurabh Kumar 6-90)versus Uttar Pradesh 31/3 (Madhav Kaushik 11 not out, Mohammed Mudhasir 3-17).

At Ranchi: Jharkhand 172 all out (Ishank Jaggi 34, Kumar Deobrat 29, Basant Mohanty 5-44) versus Odisha 27/3 (Biplab Samantaray 10 not out, Varun Aaron 2-22.

At Porvorim: Services 184 all out (Ravi Chauhan 75, Vijesh Prabhudesai 5-52, Amulya Pandrekar 3-27) versus Goa 27/1