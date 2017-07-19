Chris Gayle speaks about the possibility of not representing RCB

Gayle revealed he would be happy to play for any team in the IPL

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss Chris Gayle is a huge favourite in India more so than his home country itself. Gayle, who loves India and has a lot to do with the country with regards to his participation in the Indian Premier League or other promotional events was in his favourite city, Bengaluru once again.

Launching Iona, Gayle was seen having a blast interacting with the fans as he clicked pictures, danced, and faced a lot of deliveries from a few contest winners.

Fans couldn't keep calm as they kept chanting "RCB, RCB" in the presence of Gayle.

However, he had a season to forget as the Royal Challengers Bangalore finished last on the table for the first time since 2008. The Windies star was completely out of touch as well scoring just 77 runs in 9 matches at a low average of 22.22.

With a complete overhaul for each team happening next season and with most of the players likely to have a new team, we could well see Gayle in another outfit next season.

When asked about which team he would like to play for if not for RCB, Gayle had a very diplomatic answer.

"To be honest with you, whatever team it is, wherever I wind up, I'll be most privileged to produce the goods for the team I end up representing. So, I'll just wait and see what happens next year," said Gayle while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda.

"Once I'm associated with the IPL, I'm good to go. Same entertainment, the same passion for whichever team I play for." he concluded. swashbuckling Jamaican for the upcoming season.

As of now, the retention policy for each team has not been revealed but according to popular opinion and given Gayle's extremely poor run of form, RCB would most likely not retain the

Gayle also took some time out to answer a few rapid-fire questions. When asked about who he would like to open with in a "Dream XI" scenario, he revealed that former Indian opener Virender Sehwag would be his ideal choice. He also revealed that he would like to captain the Dream XI side.

Interestingly, he also went on to say that Usain Bolt is the bigger superstar in Jamaica when compared to him.

The 36-year-old was last seen playing in the T20I against India which West Indies comfortably won by nine wickets. Apart from that, he has been playing in a lot of T20 tournaments around the world including the glamorous IPL.