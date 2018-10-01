Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CIC brings BCCI under RTI

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    01 Oct 2018, 19:59 IST

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is covered under the RTI Act and answerable to the people of the country under its mechanism, the Central Information Commission ruled Monday.

The commission, the top appellate body in RTI matters, went through the law, orders of the Supreme Court, the Law Commission of India report, submissions of the Central Public Information Officer in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to conclude that the status, nature and functional characteristics of the BCCI fulfil required conditions of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.

"The SC has also reaffirmed that the BCCI is the approved' national-level body holding virtually monopoly rights to organize cricketing events in the country," Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu said in a 37-page long order.

He directed the president, secretary and Committee of Administrators to designate deserving officers as central public information officers, central assistant public information officers and first appellate authorities as required under the law.

Acharyulu also directed the BCCI to put in place, within 15 days, online and offline mechanisms to receive applications for information under the RTI Act.

The matter came before him as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports did not give a satisfactory response to an RTI applicant, Geeta Rani, who had sought to know the provisions and guidelines under which the BCCI has been representing India and selecting players for the country.

The BCCI should be listed as a NSF covered under the RTI Act. The RTI Act should be made applicable to the BCCI along with its entire constituent member cricketing associations, provided they fulfil the criteria applicable to the BCCI, as discussed in the Law Commission's report, he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top 5 highest run scorers captaining India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Vinayak Samant picked ahead of Ramesh Powar as Mumbai coach
RELATED STORY
Sahara Cup 1998 : Toronto Diaries (Part III)
RELATED STORY
BCCI facing questions from the ICC over its non-alignment...
RELATED STORY
Reliving India's glorious T20 World Cup win
RELATED STORY
BCCI forces West Indies team to train in Dubai
RELATED STORY
ODI XI of above 34 active international players
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Rahul Dravid is India's most underrated...
RELATED STORY
3 ODI captains who have led their side for 200 or more...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest under-25 playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Yesterday
ZIM 117/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 119/5 (26.1 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS RSA live score
| 06:00 AM
PAKA 278/10
AUS 494/4 (170.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead Pakistan A by 216 runs with 6 wickets remaining
PAKA VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
TAS 290/8 (50.0 ov)
WAU 292/5 (40.3 ov)
Western Australia win by 5 wickets
TAS VS WAU live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 03 Oct, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Zimbabwe
RSA VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us